The Fernando Mendoza Line
The rise of another star athlete by the same name brings a sense of virtue to the baseball shorthand.
  WSJ Free Expression
All Rise for MarriageGPT
From marrying bridges to dating chatbots, modern relationships are becoming increasingly self-centered, writes Jack Butler.
  WSJ Free Expression and Jack Butler
0:56
Dreams Are Still For Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue
But perhaps for a limited time only. The big department stores are disappearing, along with the magic of shopping in style.
  WSJ Free Expression and Nancy Rommelmann
Venezuela’s Lost Export: Beauty Queens
The country’s pageant industry lost its sparkle under Chávez and Maduro.
  WSJ Free Expression and Mary Julia Koch
Conspiracy Theorists Ignore Answers They Don't Like
Is jet fuel hot enough to melt steel? While the editor of Popular Mechanics, James B. Meigs recounts launching an investigation into the most popular…
  WSJ Free Expression
0:57
People, not Climate Change, Drove the Los Angeles Wildfires
Constant claims that the world is ending lead to bad policy, which makes all of us less safe.
  WSJ Free Expression
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Gen Z
The ‘anxious generation’ is struggling, in part, because old people are always talking about how awful things are.
  Tom Shillue
Why Does Communism Always Devolve Into Violence?
Louise Perry says egalitarianism works within smaller groups like families, but scaling up to hundreds of millions of people will always require force.
  WSJ Free Expression and Louise Perry
1:16
Hey, Mamdani, Communism Is for Babies
Sharing everything works OK in a family setting, but doesn’t scale.
  WSJ Free Expression and Louise Perry
‘I Tend to Shut Up,’ She Explained
Actress Claire Foy accepts that she doesn’t know everything. Better late than never.
  Matthew Hennessey
I’ll Teach My Son to Be Civilized
The pillars of the Western tradition are crumbling. I must provide him with moral tools so that he doesn’t become uncivilized, too.
  WSJ Free Expression
Timothée Chalamet Is the Perfect Gen Z Movie Star
The ‘Marty Supreme’ actor embodies none of the masculine virtues and is great at self-promotion.
  WSJ Free Expression
