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Steven, HsD—Forensic Jester's avatar
Steven, HsD—Forensic Jester
7h

Americans: "FREEEEEEDOMMMMMM!!!!!"

Also Americans: "Sure we need to buy equipment from Walmart to continue staying alive in our homes and the outdoors are deadly, but our wealthy and the wealthy of other nations who invested their money with our wealthy made soooooo muuuuuch monnnneeyyyyyy!!!!"

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Steven, HsD—Forensic Jester's avatar
Steven, HsD—Forensic Jester
8h

Good lords now the anti-science right have even politicized dying of the man-made global warming they've spent the past decades denying.

If you asked me 25 years ago after I was already lay-studying this phenomenon for a decade, when the big money started flowing into PR agencies and think-tanks like the Heritage Foundation to disseminate misinformation and turn the public against those greedy scientists who just want to beat up on poor little orphan ExxonMobil, what things would be like in 25 years, I would NOT have guessed "An Australian who holds the world record for lying ($787.5 million worth) is going to buy up US news and use their science-denying disinformation merchants start writing articles about how much they adore and venerate air conditioners."

the same "people" who spent decades making climate reality harder to address are now writing little hymns to the consumer appliance that helps wealthy countries survive the heat their politics helped worsen. You worldeaters denied the fire, blocked the sprinklers, mocked the smoke alarms, and now want a medal for praising fans. If you have children, I hope they don't realize how disastrously and greedily you failed them, however it's getting pretty fucking obvious out here.

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