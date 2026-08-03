Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley adjusts an air conditioning vent in the dugout in Atlanta, June 27, 2023. Photo: Erik S. Lesser/Zuma Press

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

If someone forwarded you this email, please take a moment to subscribe. You can follow us on X/Twitter, Instagram, Substack and TikTok.

Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith remembers Glen Hansard and the enduring gift of the music he gave us; Dominic Green sees evidence that the migrant invasion of Ceuta was more a staged crisis than a random catastrophe; and Sally Satel says things are looking up for medical schools long captured by social justice imperatives.

But first, let’s turn down the temperature . . .

The Air That I Breathe

—Jack Butler

I owe Willis Carrier a thank you. You probably do, too.



Carrier invented modern air conditioning. It debuted at the Sackett & Wilhelms printing plant in Brooklyn, in 1902. High internal humidity was damaging its final product. Carrier took care of that, and more. Today 90% of U.S. residences have AC.

I spent the last 10 months as part of the 10%. I moved into an AC-free apartment last October, as the city cooled down. A brutal winter and a pleasant spring and early summer didn’t require indoor cooling. As Europeans began suffering through summer heat and defending their non-AC ways from Americans who wondered why they hadn’t adopted our invention, I continued without AC as an experiment. The Fourth of July “heat dome” over New York was the perfect opportunity to see whether things really could get that bad.

They could. It was brutal. Attempted protections against the heat—a fan; cold showers; ice cubes on the back, forehead and wrists; closing the blinds—availed me little. I spent as much time as I could in conditioned settings. At least Mayor Zohran Mamdani would have been pleased with my Stakhanovite cilice. He’d merely urged New Yorkers to keep their AC systems at 78 degrees during that torrid interval, not to forego it entirely. The “warmth of collectivism,” indeed.

I’m proud of myself for having made it through. I gained some insight into the Continent’s AC hesitation. I lack the “climate guilt” that enfeebles Europeans, but I understand being disappointed that nature can throw things at us we can’t withstand with our own power. I feel for humans before 1902, who had to sweat it out. And I weirdly respect the honesty of someone like French leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, whose contempt for America is so thorough that he rejects not only air conditioning but even Coca-Cola as expressions of the nation he despises.

Mr. Mélenchon is wrong, but in a clarifying way. Ours is an American solution. Of course a nation founded in rejection of “a long train of abuses” would engineer a rebellion against one of the most despotic tyrants of all: nature itself. How else to describe a bloodthirsty force that, in a Europe with spotty AC coverage, exacted a toll of 10,000 lives this past June alone, most of them elderly?

Non-Americans unencumbered by European neuroses understand this. Japan’s AC use roughly matches ours. Recently the Journal reprinted remarks by Singaporean leader Lee Kwan Yew, who pointed out that AC made “civilization in the tropical zones” possible. That it also enables politicians and bureaucrats to misbehave comfortably in Washington, D.C., during summer months is an unfortunate but acceptable trade-off. Our predecessors deserve admiration for having endured all manner of hardship. But I’ve no doubt they’d have gladly adopted AC if they had it.

This past weekend, I joined the 90%. I won’t use the unit wantonly; lacking AC all this time has increased my threshold for needing it. Nor will I run it until my residence feels like the inside of a hotel in Florida, another place made possible by AC. But when I finished installation, I didn’t only feel cool, pleasant air wash over me. I also felt gratitude.

Thank you, Willis Carrier.

Above the Influence: A high-end Nantucket antique store has gone viral for its unusual method for . . . not going viral. John Sylvia , the owner of Four Winds Craft Guild, recently hung a delicately painted wooden sign in his store that read “NO INFLUENCERS.” Mr. Sylvia says that the sign was meant as a tongue-in-cheek joke. Regardless, photos of the warning soon spread online. The best part about the sign is that, though it looks charmingly antique, it sends a message that could only be written from our time. — Emma Camp

Rosie Outlook: The robots are coming . . . for your chores. San Francisco startup Tau Robotics launched last week a commercial cleaning service of semiautonomous humanoid robots, priced at $30 an hour for customers invited to join the initial launch. Sporting a branded suit and head-mounted router, the robots can vacuum the floor, take out the trash and wipe down countertops. They can even wash their own “hands” with soap and water—although at this stage in the tech, it looks like at least that task is much quicker to do with human hands. If Tau figures out how to automate doing dishes or laundry, then we’re really cooking. — Mary Julia Koch

A high-five is all I get after cleaning up your pig sty of a kitchen? Photo: Go Nakamura/Reuters

My City Was Gone: It’s not uncommon for municipalities of varying sizes to fall on hard times. Not as common is for a city to cease to exist entirely. But say goodbye to Hartman, Colo. The state recently declared the town of 30 abandoned. Those few who still served in its government had resigned after a brawl broke out during one of their meetings. The town’s mayor resigned last October. Unsurprisingly, basic utilities like water had suffered amid the collapse in governance. What was once Hartman is now the responsibility of Prowers County, in which it sits. — J.B.

Kyle Smith

“Once” is easily the finest musical of this century. It was somewhat inspired by the life story of its star, Glen Hansard, who died last week in a motorcycle crash at 56.

Mr. Hansard helped give us not only a tenderly crushing love story but also a story of music itself, how essential it is, what a gift it is.

The Ceuta Invasion Is Stranger Than Fiction 2:31 PM On July 30, as many as 60,000 people forced their way into a Spanish enclave on the coast of north Africa. Was this a spontaneous catastrophe that demands empathy, or were we watching a political play, a premeditated invasion?



By Dominic Green Read full story

Med Schools Are Over Their Politics Fever 2:32 PM Beginning in the 2000s and surging after 2020, leaders in academic medicine put politics before patients. What’s the climate like now? I’ve been mostly heartened by the oaths of incoming medical school students during their White Coat Ceremonies this summer.



By Sally Satel Read full story

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.

Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.