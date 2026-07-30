By James B. Meigs

Anthony Fauci in Washington on July 29. Photo: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

The Covid scandals just keep coming. Over the past two weeks, the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee chaired by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has released thousands of pages of documents related to Anthony Fauci’s handling of the Covid crisis. The documents, which include Dr. Fauci’s diary entries from that period and Slack exchanges among his ad hoc team of scientific advisers, add juicy new details to what anyone paying attention already knew: As head of the U.S. government’s lead pandemic-response agency, Dr. Fauci kept an iron grip on information about the virus, suppressed questions about its likely origin in a Wuhan lab and bullied scientists to shut up and fall in line.

I’m no fan of conspiracy theories. In fact, I’ve spent two decades challenging the pernicious lies of the 9/11 Truther crowd. But sometimes conspiracies do happen. I think the actions of Dr. Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, constituted a type of conspiracy. I’m not saying the Covid outbreak was some kind of deliberate “plandemic.” But the disclosures reveal how Dr. Fauci organized his colleagues to obscure his agency’s connections to the suspect Chinese lab.

We now know U.S. scientists collaborated with their Chinese counterparts on controversial gain-of-function experiments and that grants from NIAID flowed to the Wuhan lab through various channels. It’s highly likely that U.S. researchers provided the skills and our government offered some funding that allowed Chinese researchers to continue independently tinkering with deadly viruses until one accidentally escaped the lab. From the start, the NIAID head used his enormous bureaucratic clout to make sure no one explored that relationship. While Dr. Fauci repeatedly told the media that the Covid lab-leak scenario was “just conspiracy theories,” he was conspiring to quash questions about his agency’s possible role.

Things got rolling on Feb. 1, 2020, when Dr. Fauci organized a conference call involving a dozen of the world’s top virologists and health officials. Within weeks, four of those scientists were listed as authors of a letter titled “The proximal origin of SARS-CoV-2” published in the journal Nature Medicine. The authors confidently asserted that “we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible”; the virus must have jumped to humans from some animal species. At the time, many experts believed that leap happened at Wuhan’s messy “wet market.”

The “proximal origin” paper seemed to give scientific clout to Dr. Fauci’s oft-repeated dismissal of the lab-leak idea. Other scientists dropped the question like a hot fireplace poker. The press doubled down, portraying the lab-leak theory as “debunked bunkum,” in the words of MSNBC’s Joy Reid. Social media sites downgraded the topic as “misinformation.”

But this supposed scientific consensus was entirely manufactured. The newly released documents, along with earlier disclosures, show that many scientists in the NIAID leader’s orbit believed the virus had been deliberately modified and then accidentally leaked. In fact, Dr. Fauci’s own diary notes show that most of the researchers on that Feb. 1 call “felt that deliberate insertion was possible.” The entry also mentions that the lab’s famous virologist Shi Zhengli had “been working for years” on gain-of-function modifications that would help certain viruses be more transmissible to humans. Recently released messages reveal that even the scientists who signed the “proximal origin” paper continued to suspect a lab leak; “we can’t rule it out,” one admitted.

How did Dr. Fauci enforce public unanimity, despite these scientists’ private doubts? Power and money, for one thing. As the head of the NIAID, he operated with minimal political oversight and supervised a $6 billion research budget. Politics also played a role. Once President Trump mentioned the possibility of a lab leak in April 2020, few scientists or media figures wanted to be seen as carrying water for the White House. For science reporters, the question of Covid’s origin should have been the story of a lifetime. But almost no one touched the topic for the first year of the pandemic. When a few later did, a New York Times reporter said, “Someday we will stop talking about the lab leak theory and maybe even admit its racist roots. But alas, that day is not yet here.”

This is not the way a healthy democracy responds to a disaster. After the Space Shuttle Challenger blew up in 1986, President Reagan appointed a blue-ribbon commission to investigate. NASA opened its books and answered every question. When a mysterious virus began killing thousands of Americans a week, Dr. Fauci and other public-health leaders did the opposite. They gaslit reporters, stonewalled congressional inquiries and evaded Freedom of Information Act requests. In two recently released emails, another Dr. Fauci ally urged the Wuhan lab’s Dr. Shi not to share information with a respected American virus researcher. Talk about a coverup.

The new documents also reveal whisper campaigns against the few scientists who challenged the wet-market theory. The “proximal origin” scientists call Alina Chan, the fearless Harvard-MIT post-doc who freelanced her own lab-leak inquiry, an “idiot.” Her reputation will survive. Theirs will not. “I cannot see how anyone can read these slack messages and walk away thinking these virologists are the good guys (or even good scientists) in this story,” Ms. Chan told me by email.

The conspiracy of silence almost worked. But a few bold scientists defied Dr. Fauci’s omertà, and a handful of reporters, mostly working outside the mainstream media, asked the right questions. Mr. Paul and his committee kept up the pressure and clawed back documents that Dr. Fauci’s team had tried to hide. On Wednesday, his committee called back the retired Dr. Fauci for yet another round of testimony. Despite having been granted a sweeping pardon at the end of President Biden’s term, the former NIAID head refused to answer questions, pleading the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times. It wasn’t a good look.

The whole episode has done incalculable damage to the American public’s trust in both government and scientific institutions. Badgering people to “trust the science!” won’t work anymore. “It’s not too late for the White House to commission a bipartisan investigation into the origin of Covid-19,” Ms. Chan said. That would be a start.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.