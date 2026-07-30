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Jojo's avatar
Jojo
5hEdited

It didn't help either that the then Surgeon General Vivek Murthy was making the rounds of liberal TV media channels predicting that the Covid death toll could hit 3-4 million if the authorities did nothing.

There was no basis for making this prediction but it served to make a lot of people scared and helped create an us vs. them mentally.

Murthy should be called into the current Congressional investigation.

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