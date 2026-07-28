By Jonathan Alpert

Photo: Simon Wohlfahrt/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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For most of modern medicine, a diagnosis explained symptoms, guided treatment and pointed the way toward recovery. Today, mental-health diagnoses often answer a question: Who am I? A recent study published in Political Behavior found that many Americans now view conditions such as anxiety, depression and ADHD not only as medical diagnoses but also as identities that shape how they see themselves, relate to others and even engage in public life.

When I began practicing psychotherapy nearly two decades ago, patients usually welcomed a diagnosis because it gave us a place to begin. These days a diagnosis is often more than an explanation for symptoms. For some, it becomes part of how they define themselves.

On social media, people routinely list their diagnoses of ADHD or autism in their profiles. Millions follow creators whose content revolves around shared diagnoses. Universities have affinity groups for “neurodivergent” students. Online communities built around mental health have helped reduce stigma, encouraged people to seek treatment and reminded countless people that they’re not alone. Those are real accomplishments. But communities do more than offer support. They also shape identity, and identity changes what a diagnosis means.

Humans have always looked for stories that help explain their lives and communities that make them feel understood. A diagnosis gives someone language for what he’s experiencing. That can be enormously helpful. It helps explain symptoms that interfere with daily functioning and points toward appropriate treatment.

But the boundary between clinical disorder and ordinary human struggle has become blurred. Our culture is quick to pathologize normal life experiences. Once experiences are understood as symptoms rather than ordinary challenges, a diagnosis becomes more than a clinical description. It becomes a way of understanding yourself. An identity doesn’t just describe a condition. It offers a story about who a person is and where he fits in the world.

That distinction matters. Medicine reserves psychiatric diagnoses for patterns of distress that are clinically significant, meaning they impair a person’s ability to function. Treatment aims to reduce symptoms until they no longer dominate a person’s life. Identity encourages people to incorporate their symptoms into their sense of self. If a diagnosis becomes the basis of friendship or a source of purpose and belonging, recovery can become psychologically more complicated. Feeling better may also mean relinquishing a community or explanation that has become meaningful. That doesn’t mean people consciously want to remain ill. It means clinicians should recognize that diagnoses can come to serve psychological and social functions beyond their medical purposes.

The consequences reach beyond the consulting room. Conversations about mental health naturally begin to focus less on recovery and more on recognition. The language shifts from treatment to validation, from symptoms to identity. Recognition and compassion matter. So does reducing stigma. But they aren’t the same as helping people get better. A diagnosis should open the door to treatment, not become the place where treatment ends.

Mr. Alpert is a psychotherapist practicing in New York and Washington and author of “Therapy Nation.”