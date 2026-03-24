By John J. Miller

A painting of Christopher Columbus. Photo: Daniel Karmann/Zuma Press

Catholics who eat fish on Fridays during Lent seek to practice sacrifice and humility. By abstaining from meat, they also partake in an old tradition that may have inspired trans-Atlantic crossings before Columbus, in a story of faith, enterprise and exploration that history has hidden.

That’s a key claim of Brian Fagan, an anthropologist who died last year. “The finding of North America was not a brief moment of iconic discovery but a thousand-year journey fueled by Christian doctrine and a search for hardtack,” he wrote.

This idea is daring, in part because tales of pre-Columbian encounters tend to come from amateur scholars and earnest crackpots. Mainstream academics reject most of their wild speculations, even as they enjoy popular appeal.

In “1421: The Year China Discovered America,” author Gavin Menzies argued that Zheng He, a Chinese admiral, landed in Peru. In 2003 his book landed on bestseller lists. A generation earlier, Ivan Van Sertima contended in “They Came Before Columbus” that the colossal heads of Mexico’s ancient Olmec civilization represent the faces of Africans. The book is a cult classic that remains in print. Other dubious theories involve expeditions by ancient Phoenicians and the migrations of a lost tribe of Israel.

A Viking presence in North America was once a theory, too. It was supported by sagas from medieval Iceland, but not by physical evidence. Then, in 1960, Helge and Anne Stine Ingstad found proof of a settlement from roughly the year 1000 at the northern tip of Newfoundland. Specialists nevertheless continue to debunk Viking hoaxes, such as the Kensington Runestone in Minnesota and the Vinland Map at Yale University.

Fagan was an accomplished scholar who taught for decades at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He devoted his career to the study of seafaring, climate and human development and wrote standard textbooks on archaeology and prehistory. In 2006 he published “Fish on Friday: Feasting, Fasting, and the Discovery of the New World.”

Fagan believed that European fishermen most likely beat Columbus across the Atlantic Ocean. Their motive was commerce, not conquest. They wanted to meet the massive market demand of Christians who avoided meat on Fridays, in observance of Christ’s crucifixion on Good Friday. This was once a year-round practice, but in 1966 Pope Paul VI allowed his flock to substitute a different form of penance on Fridays outside Lent.

McDonald’s says that it sells 300 million Filet-O-Fish sandwiches each year, with about a quarter of these sales taking place during the 40 days of Lent. Other fast-food restaurants compete for Catholic dollars with seasonal offerings such as Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe and Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich.

The roots of this Lenten industry run deep. People have always looked to the sea for food, and they’ve come up with creative ways to put fish on plates. Monks built fishponds to supply their communities. Coastal towns developed pickling and salting methods to keep fish from spoiling, allowing for their transport and sale inland. Fishmongering became a big business, powered by penitential diets.

“By the tenth and eleventh centuries, fish had become not a catch but a commodity,” wrote Fagan. “The stage was set for the extraordinary journey to North America.”

As innovations in boatbuilding allowed larger harvests farther from shore, fishermen traveled vast distances. Many of them pursued cod, known for its mild taste, flaky flesh and simple preservation. Working in waters near Iceland and Greenland, they brought home huge hauls.

During the 13th century, however, temperatures cooled in the North Atlantic, at the onset of a 500-year period known as the Little Ice Age. The fish swam south. The fishermen followed them to the Grand Banks, a region that today is regarded as one of the world’s best fishing grounds. It’s close to modern-day Canada, where cod hunters may have disembarked for fresh water and other provisions.

Anyone who suggests these fishermen reached North America before Columbus plunges into “intellectually shark-infested waters,” wrote Fagan. He admitted that “the debate is unresolved and will remain so until definitive historical records come to light, which may never happen.”

The problem is business confidentiality. Just as today’s anglers don’t jabber about their honey holes, the fishermen of yore stayed mum about their destinations. Their knowledge “was secreted in the skippers’ heads and passed from generation to generation, acquired not from book learning but hard-won experience,” wrote Fagan. “The merchants behind the voyages were shrewd enough to recognize their potentially huge commercial advantage and keep their mouths shut.”

Columbus gained the most famous name in the annals of exploration for what he did in 1492. He became a figure of admiration and controversy. The intriguing possibility that unknown fishermen set foot in the New World before him recalls a passage from the Gospel of Luke that is a customary Lenten reading: “Everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted.”

Mr. Miller is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.