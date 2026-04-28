WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Perry Barinowski's avatar
Perry Barinowski
2h

As a citizen of the world, may I travel freely about it? I'd love to share a ham sammich with my Muslim neighbors but I'm afraid I would find out who they were.

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Travis Lindsay's avatar
Travis Lindsay
2h

The banality of drivel.

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