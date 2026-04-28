By Meghan Cox Gurdon

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. March 23. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

It is alleged that I have a withered, blackened soul. It is asserted that I am a “maga pedo,” “just evil,” a “sociopath,” and a “soulless ghoul” who is “defective as a human” and with whom, apparently, no one wanted to sit at lunch when I was in school. Also, my maiden name sounds like the plural form of male private parts, which I guess is pretty damning.

Strangers informed me of these characteristics of mine after I expressed exasperation on X with a quotation emblazoned on a wall at Reagan National Airport in Washington. Thousands of people pass by the spot every day and if they read the words on the shiny surface, they get a little lecture from the celebrity chef José Andrés: “We are all citizens of the world. Wherever you go, share a plate of food with a stranger and you will find out who you are.”

Every time I pass the message, which is protected by glass, I’m irked by its faux sagacity and faulty logic. Every time I think: Someone on Mr. Andrés’s staff should have warned him against setting such a fatuous thing in stone. Set aside the dreamy notion that we are all citizens of the world, given that we do all live on it (though most of us are, in fact, citizens of some specific part or parts). But informing passersby that sharing food with strangers will show them who they are is gassy and absurd. Mr. Andrés’s phrasing is an insult to the public (who is he to say we travelers don’t know ourselves already?) and he ought to be embarrassed.

So, I said as much. My exact words, above a snapshot of the quotation, were: “Every time I pass through DCA I am stunned afresh by the nonsensical banality of this bogus garbage.”

We all know that putting out an opinion opens a person to negative attention, so I suppose I’m responsible for inviting the abuse that ensued. But it was interesting, how it unfurled: After I posted my hot take, I got a cascade of approbation. It turns out that a lot of people dislike being lectured by José Andrés. Even more people, I daresay, dislike the way that pabulum gets passed off as profundity. Ping, ping, ping came the warm affirmations.

But about an hour in, there was a shift: Algorithms had now brought my post to the attention of people who would not like it, or me, and they very quickly began saying so. I was informed of my repulsive shortcomings. I was mocked for my inability to read. Were I literate, I would understand that Mr. Andrés is saying merely that we are all human beings, that sharing is good, that eating together is something all people do, and that dining with those different from ourselves may teach us something about ourselves.

Yes, but—sorry to be a pedant—that is not what the quotation says. It says that if you do the one thing (share a plate with a stranger) you will get the other thing (the discovery of who you are). José Andrés may be a great cook and a fine humanitarian, but his condescending aphorism is bunk.

As online dramas go, this one didn’t rank. Nobody went viral, and nothing much came of it. The kerfuffle flared and died and was swept away by incoming tides of fresh outrage. I’ll tell you one thing I’ve learned from it, though: If you share an opinion online with strangers, you won’t find out who you are. But you will certainly find out who they are.

Mrs. Gurdon is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.