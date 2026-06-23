Photo: Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Meghan Cox Gurdon blames our culture of mass cynicism for making patriotism unfashionable; Jack Butler argues that politicians using vulgar rhetoric are assuming the worst of voters; and Mary Julia Koch fears that declining birthrates could erase the middle child from the family unit.

But first, gather ye bunting while ye may . . .

Three Cheers for the Red, White and Blue

—Matthew Hennessey

Every town in America has at least one house that goes so hard on its holiday decorations that people come from miles around to check it out. And not only on the big holidays. On all the holidays. The human investment in creativity, technology and pure showmanship bumps up a noticeable notch every year.

These are the houses that make you wonder aloud as you drive by, “How much are they spending on this?”

Homestead bedazzling is an only-in-America thing. The European mind, as the saying goes, can’t comprehend the idea of the $500 Home Depot T-Rex skeleton or synchronized music-and-lights running on a portable power station. Americans have that Clark Griswold mentality. While I’ve never been one to stage a full zombie-attack tableau on the front lawn, like most true patriots, I stand in awe of my holiday-maxxing friends and neighbors.

This year I ordered a few reams of red, white and blue bunting for the semiquincentennial Fourth of July celebration. You know what bunting is—the pleated, half-circle flags that decorate gazebos, bandshells and town halls in the summer time. I also picked up a special-edition Betsy Ross flag with “1776-2026” sewn inside the 13-star circle on the blue field.

For me, Mr. Middle of the Road, this is borderline flamboyant behavior.

As I zip-tied the bunting to the iron railing around my patio this weekend, I caught a fleeting sense of what the holiday house obsessives must feel as they wire up the pyrotechnic nativity. This is what life on the main stem must be like. We’re putting our best foot forward here—giving them the old razzle-dazzle with a side of Yankee Doodle sizzle.

We do it with the full knowledge that not all our neighbors think we live in a country whose birthday is worth celebrating. Fine. Have it your way. We’ll have ours with bunting and Betsy Ross, thank you very much.

If you’re thinking about decking the halls this Independence Day, let me humbly suggest that now is the time to round up your ribbons and bows. When I stepped into the street to admire my patio work I could tell in an instant that there was more to do. It was back to the Amazon cart for another batch of bunting. But I’m cutting it close. The new stuff may not come until July 3.

That’s OK. I’m leaving it up until Labor Day.

Pint Gouging: I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream . . . when the price is this high. Bloomberg reports that in 2019, America’s favorite summer salvation costs on average $4.50. In 2026, you’d be lucky to snag a cone for less than $8, and that’s only for one member of the family. It makes sense that ice cream is more expensive at buzzy chains like Van Leeuwen and Salt & Straw, where cone-noisseurs wait in long lines for creative flavors and Instagram-worthy scoops. But even Mister Softee has had to raise prices as supply chain shocks and inflation have sent the cost of dairy, cocoa, eggs and other ingredients soaring. If the ice cream industry doesn’t get off this Rocky Road, perhaps popsicles will become all the rage. — Mary Julia Koch

If you have to ask you can’t afford it. Photo: Frank Hammerschmidt/Zuma Press

A Little New Music: A handful of nearly 250-year-old Mozart compositions have been recently uncovered. The compositions were found in a notebook in France’s National Library, and were identified by a curator who recognized Mozart’s unusual way of writing certain musical symbols. The pieces of music, written for the flute and harp, appear to be part of teaching exercises Mozart used when instructing the daughter of a French Duke. Unfortunately for her, Mozart complained in letters at the time that this young student was not a particularly talented composer. — Emma Camp

This Just Augustine: It isn’t only new Mozart that’s being unearthed. Experts determined that a medieval manuscript stored at a Polish monastery contained two sermons written by St. Augustine of Hippo, a towering figure in early Christianity. According to the Christian Post, the sermons focused on the theological conundrum posed by the Witch of Endor, who was not a Star Wars character but rather an Old Testament figure capable of summoning spirits from the afterlife. In the story, she appears to call forth the spirit of the prophet Samuel on behalf of King Saul. The spirit isn’t exactly happy about it. But we can be happy to have some of Augustine’s work rescued from oblivion. — Jack Butler

Meghan Cox Gurdon

Fifty years ago, Americans of all backgrounds were able to throw themselves into the bicentennial. Today, it’s fatally uncool to be enthusiastic about loving your country.

Is it impossible to sustain patriotism in an age dominated by mockery and sarcasm?

Working-Class Zeroes Jack Butler · 3:06 PM Politicians increasingly seem to think that coarse rhetoric is the true expression of working-class policies and the working-class argot. This is an insult to voters. How poorly Graham Platner must view his base. Read full story

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