First lady Melania Trump and Royce Williams in Washington on Feb. 24. Photo: Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Most Americans don’t want to stay up until 11 p.m. for anything, let alone a political speech, but something important happened nearly two hours into the State of the Union on Tuesday night: President Trump bestowed the nation’s highest military honor on a hero of the Korean War and a living legend of U.S. military aviation. And the moment is ripe to remember America’s forgotten war.

Royce Williams, 100, certainly clears the Medal of Honor’s prescribed standard of “conspicuous gallantry.” In November 1952, Mr. Williams, a lieutenant, encountered a complement of Soviet MiG-15s in perhaps the longest dogfight in U.S. military history. “The dogfight of a lifetime,” as President Trump called it, including “flying through blizzard conditions” and “massively outnumbered.” Mr. Williams, who retired from the Navy at the rank of captain, shot down four Soviet fighters in his F9F Panther.

“The MiG-15 was a superior air-to-air fighter compared to the Panther,” as U.S. Navy veteran and commentator Ward Carroll has explained of the episode. “The MiG-15 was faster, had a better turn rate and had higher caliber armament. The Panther was a sturdy airplane,” but “it was at a disadvantage when facing the MiG-15.”

The reasonable decision would have been to bug out, but Mr. Williams stayed in the fight until he ran out of ammunition. And keep in mind that Mr. Williams escaped from the tussle only to have to put his wounded Panther down aboard the aircraft carrier the USS Oriskany.

“Williams set himself up on final approach; the carrier was taking spray over the bow as the stern rose and fell through a 20-foot arc,” writes Thomas McKelvey Cleaver in his history of the Korean naval air campaign. It’s a pity the plane, and its 263 holes, isn’t in a museum. The crew pushed the damaged aircraft overboard.

The U.S. wasn’t supposed to be fighting the Soviets in Korea, and the mission was classified and played down in official records to avoid another global conflict only a few years after World War II. Mr. Williams said nothing of the mission for decades.

Mr. Williams’s gallantry is more than a compelling story or an act of personal bravery, though it is both. Mr. Trump isn’t one to make an extended case, but the Korean War is relevant again as the U.S. faces sophisticated challenges from China and Russia and lesser partners in Iran and North Korea. Sometimes the U.S. has had to accept the calculated risk of a larger conflict to defend its interests, and sometimes for outcomes that aren’t unassailable victories, like the draw at the 38th parallel.

On the bright side, the U.S. still seems to be producing men like Capt. Williams. President Trump also bestowed the Medal of Honor on Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover, a helicopter pilot in the recent raid in Venezuela who continued to fly even after taking multiple shots to the leg.

Royce Williams waited more than 60 years for this distinction and his medal is the product of years of advocacy from fellow veterans and members of Congress. But President Trump deserves credit for giving the old pilot his due, and you can bet it’s a morale boost for the U.S. naval aviators idling near Iran tonight.

Ms. Odell is a member of the Journal’s editorial board.