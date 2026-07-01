The cast of ‘Ragtime’ performs during the 79th Annual Tony Awards in New York on June 7. Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

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American history has long served as inspiration for Broadway songwriters. Theodore Roosevelt’s relationship with his daughter was dramatized in the musical “Teddy and Alice.” The largely forgotten—but underrated—musical “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” is an emo-pop-punk telling of the populist president’s story. “1776,” the most well-known presidential musical, relates the composition and adoption of the Declaration of Independence through the eyes of future President John Adams.

When it premiered a little over a decade ago, “Hamilton” was lauded as the defining musical about the American project. While “Hamilton” is defined by its optimism, skeptics can look no further than the sharp-tongued musical “Assassins,” which tells the stories of a coterie of pathetic, embittered presidential assassins and would-be assassins. The Tony Award-winning play “Oh, Mary!” takes an absurdist approach to American history, reimagining Mary Todd Lincoln as an alcoholic former cabaret star.

But I’d like to suggest that another show captures the American spirit better than any other. And, lucky you, it’s on Broadway right now.

“Ragtime”—which first appeared on Broadway in 1998 and is currently in a well-decorated revival—is about America at an inflection point: “an era exploding, a century spinning,” as the opening number puts it. The musical, based upon E.L. Doctorow’s sweeping 1975 historical novel of early 20th-century New York, is an epic project in every sense. The cast is massive. The current, relatively stripped-down revival stages the show with more than two dozen actors, though the original production was much larger. “Ragtime” also has one of musical theater’s most sumptuous scores. The music is rich, excessive even. In fact, the cost of maintaining the orchestra was partially credited with dooming a 2009 revival.

The plot takes place over several years through the perspective of three leading characters, each of whom represents an ethnic group in turn-of-the-century New York. There’s Mother, who leads a family of wealthy WASPs. Tateh (Yiddish for “father”), a Latvian Jewish immigrant, represents the hopes and ambitions of the Ellis Island set. The ragtime musician Coalhouse Walker Jr. has the most complex story. He begins the show doggedly optimistic about his ability to succeed as a black man in progressive-era New York, but is driven to madness and violence by a series of racist humiliations that culminate in the murder of his fiancée by an angry mob. These fictional archetypes are accompanied by cameos from the history books, including Booker T. Washington, Emma Goldman, Henry Ford, Harry Houdini and Evelyn Nesbit.

“Ragtime” doesn’t blink in the face of America’s failings, but it doesn’t fall into cynicism, either. The musical is optimistic about this nation, but not obsequious. The plot is driven by the continual injustice and prejudice faced by the show’s black, and to a lesser extent, Jewish immigrant characters. And yet, it’s hard to come away from “Ragtime” with anything but an appreciation for the opportunities presented by the uniquely American dream.

For example, despite honestly showing the poor conditions faced by early 20th-century immigrants, “Ragtime” hardly presents Emma Goldman’s anarchism as an answer. Despite the evident delight of several people sitting next to me every time the actress playing Goldman came onstage during a 2023 staging at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, Va., Goldman isn’t given an uncritical gloss as a liberator of the working class. For one, she’s portrayed within the show as aiding domestic terrorism. Secondly, the immigrant character, Tateh, suffers dearly when he listens to her.

At Tateh’s lowest moment—escaping a factory strike that turned violent—he turns things around with an act of capitalist ingenuity. As he comforts his terrified daughter by showing her a flipbook he made, someone offers to buy it off him. With that, the idea for a business is born. The next time we see Tateh, he’s become a successful filmmaker calling himself “the Baron Ashkenazy.”

Obviously, most poor immigrants don’t become wealthy businessmen in the same way that few black Americans responded to racial injustice with violence. But that’s the point. “Ragtime” is a show about American archetypes: the hopeful immigrant desperate for a better life, the black upstarts constantly denied the dignity they deserve, the cosseted housewife given the chance to think for herself at the dawn of a new era.

The show covers a grab-bag of 20th-century political debates: socialism versus capitalism, early versions of feminism, and competing theories for how black people ought to tackle discrimination all get airtime. The fundamental choice its characters face is between a liberal vision of progress and a revolutionary one. The characters who choose the former are rewarded: Tateh over Emma Goldman; Mother over her aimless, radicalized Younger Brother; Booker T. Washington, ultimately, over the tragic Coalhouse. In the end, these braided stories argue that we can make a better nation, not by turning against America’s fundamental liberalism and economic dynamism, but by expanding its promises of freedom and liberty to everyone. It’s a promise no other nation could make.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.