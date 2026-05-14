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Participants at the annual Israel Day Parade in New York on May 18, 2025. Photo: Jimin Kim/Zuma Press

By Tevi Troy

As part of of America’s semiquincentennial, President Trump has formally encouraged American Jews to take a national Sabbath this weekend. This presidential proclamation recognizes the longstanding and deeply valued Jewish presence in America.

Mr. Trump isn’t the first president to acknowledge America’s Jewish community. In his letter to the Jews of Newport, George Washington welcomed “the children of the stock of Abraham,” and gave them a biblically rooted assurance that “everyone shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree and there shall be none to make him afraid.” He also declared the U.S. “gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance.”

More than 200 years after Washington’s letter, and after 2½ centuries in this country, do American Jews need a national Sabbath? The First Amendment, which postdates the letter, both protects religious practice and rejects the establishment of religion. It was a relief from the Old World’s mixture of religion and state that led so many to flee to America. Jewish flourishing is tremendous evidence of the nation’s founding vision and ideals.

Perhaps for this reason, Mr. Trump’s invitation isn’t specifically religious. He only asks Jews to spend this Sabbath in rest and quiet reflection. He doesn’t tell them to take on the full onus of Judaism’s Sabbatarian laws, which forbid 39 specific types of work, including kindling fires, carrying outside a delineated area and spending money. These laws lead Orthodox Jews, who make up only about 10% of the American Jewish population, to spend the Sabbath close to home, not engaging in commercial or work activities.

The Sabbath is so important to Jews that according to a Talmudic teaching, if every Jew everywhere observed the Sabbath scrupulously, according to all of the biblical and rabbinical commandments, for two consecutive weeks, then the Messiah would come. Still, as someone who observes those commandments, I know how hard it is even for someone used to the strictures to be absolutely perfect on one Sabbath, let alone two.

Even if Jews don’t abide by all of the Sabbath rules on this national Sabbath, it can still benefit our nation. Nearly all of us spend too much time on our screens. Taking a day off can help us reconnect with friends and family and even renew our love for our nation. This needn’t be religious. Many, including non-Jews and nonreligious people, have advocated taking time away from our phones to rest and to be present with others.

There are bars that prohibit patrons from using phones. One can buy special safes in which families can lock away phones during dinner. On my own Sabbath observance, I put away the phone, no safe required, and don’t look at it for 25 hours. I confess that I do pick it up right after the Sabbath to see what I may have missed. But I treasure that 25-hour screen respite.

The national Sabbath is a good opportunity for Jews to recognize both their role in this great country and what this country has meant for their safety, security and economic well-being.



Even with the recent rise in antisemitism, America remains the best non-Jewish country on earth for Jews, and seems likely to stay that way. Jews of every stripe, Republican and Democrat, Orthodox and nonobservant, can and should appreciate that.

This weekend, on the national Sabbath, I plan to observe the Sabbath, as I always do, in synagogue, reading and spending time with family and friends. I can’t know what the rest of the Jewish community will do, but more than 18,000 people have pledged to keep this coming Sabbath. And I have no idea whether Mr. Trump’s proclamation will encourage those who don’t typically observe to do so. I do know that spending a day to appreciate America—and the Jewish community’s welcome status here—seems like a good idea for everyone.

Mr. Troy is a senior fellow at the Ronald Reagan Institute, a senior scholar at Yeshiva University’s Straus Center, and a former senior White House aide.