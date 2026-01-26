By Kate B. Odell

Jonathan Ernst/Associated Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

America’s second family is expecting a fourth child this summer. This is good news and extends well beyond the joy a new baby will bring the Vance family. An accomplished and poised woman has decided another child is worth fitting into an already packed public life. That’s a refreshing cultural message that deserves celebration.

“I thought maybe I would have two kids and I would think I’m done,” Ms. Vance said in an interview last year. “But I just liked having the two kids so much that I think I ended up being the driver for three.”

Would she have a fourth? “I mean, never say never. We do really love having our three kids, but I’m also really enjoying that they’re at an age now where, you know, they’re a little bit more self-sufficient. They play together as this little pack. And we’re kind of past the baby phase.”

Yet Ms. Vance, 40, will soon dive back into the world of diapers and sleep deprivation for a fourth time. A four-child brood might have been unremarkable for most of human history, but it constitutes a large family in modern America.

Children aren’t a fact of life anymore. Birth control is cheap and effective, despite what Democrats claim during election season. Americans now must make an affirmative choice to have children, and increasingly many aren’t. The U.S. fertility rate of 1.6 children per woman isn’t a sign of future cultural or economic health.

It isn’t a mystery why fertility is in free fall on the U.S. political left. All over the internet you’ll find essays from progressive celebrities or pundits about why they won’t board the baby train. A baby ruins your body and your personal ambitions. That is, if childbirth doesn’t kill you first. You’ll spend all your money on day care. You’ll lose your entire identity. Better to have no kids than to risk screwing them up. Better to spend the disposable income on travel and hobbies.

Later marriages and a breakdown in dating norms are also contributing to fewer kids, but there is an increasingly strident segment of the left that preaches skipping children altogether. It has a large megaphone.

All the pronatalist intellectual energy has focused on subsidies for children, despite their undefeated record of failure around the world. The power of example is more effective in changing culture. Ms. Vance is blending family and career with the volume down. Sure, she has resources and support that many of us don’t. But anybody who’s had a baby can tell you that there’s an intensity and physicality to new motherhood that all the staff in the world can’t help with.

Ms. Vance has decided that a fourth child is an adventure worth having, even with all the indignities of pregnancy, the many competing demands on her time and the excruciating scrutiny that accompanies life married to the vice president. Courage is always a little contagious. Maybe in some houses with two kids, even after a long day of packing lunches and buying milk, someone saw the news and thought: If Usha can manage one more, so can I.

Mrs. Odell is a member of the Journal’s editorial board.