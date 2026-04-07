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WSJ Free Expression

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John C. King, a/k/a Tax King's avatar
John C. King, a/k/a Tax King
7h

My 19-year-old son is planning/hoping to enlist in the Marines soon. What that rescued soldier's parents must be feeling now I can only imagine.

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