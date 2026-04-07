Photo: SEPAH NEWS/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

As details emerge about Sunday’s successful recovery of a downed U.S. Air Force colonel in Iran, some observers are focusing on the wrong things. The operation came at a “hefty price” of several multimillion dollar American aircraft, argued a European commentator. The episode was a reminder that “an undefeated Iran is able to fight back,” emphasized another. “Lose all this to rescue 1 pilot and call it your greatest military success of all time,” asserted an X account in a post that racked up more than 18 million views.

These critics miss the point. The resources expended in this operation are a drop in the bucket of President Trump’s proposed $1.5 trillion defense budget. They’re also a sliver of the U.S. military arsenal currently deployed in the Middle East, let alone around the world. But the heart of the story here is that the U.S. military turned a worst-case scenario into a shining success, pulling off one of the most complex rescue missions in its history.

The two-day operation involved around 100 special-operations troops, dozens of U.S. warplanes and helicopters, and a Central Intelligence Agency deception campaign, as the Journal reported. This coordination wasn’t a matter of luck. It was decades in the making, born from the catastrophe of Operation Eagle Claw, a 1980 attempt to rescue 53 U.S. hostages in Tehran that fell apart amid communication failures. Eight U.S. servicemen died in that operation, and no hostages were rescued. That incident led to the creation of the Joint Special Operations Command, unifying the elite units of the Army, Navy and Air Force into the formidable force that triumphed this weekend.

“Our personnel recovery or Combat Search and Rescue capabilities are truly phenomenal, unmatched by any other country . . . it’s not even close,” a senior defense official in the region with knowledge of the operation told me. The risks taken to bring a single American from behind enemy lines make this “truly one of our finest moments.”

The mission faced hurdles. The first attempt to rescue the airman had to be aborted after two helicopters sustained fire from the ground. Later, two special operations aircraft sank into the mud of a makeshift base inside Iran and couldn’t take off. But the special operators innovated and iterated. Three smaller planes were quickly deployed to the area instead. “There was a contingency plan for the contingency plan,” former Navy fighter pilot Matthew Buckley told NPR, “and all of it worked.”

The feat was more than a product of technical mastery. It was also a victory of values. The sacred pledge of “No Man Left Behind” became core to the U.S. military’s warrior ethos after Vietnam. Critics have said the doctrine is outdated for modern, asymmetric warfare and can endanger more lives. But what’s the alternative? In the Ukraine war, Russian troops are increasingly abandoning their wounded comrades rather than attempting rescues. As a result, Russian soldiers are reportedly committing suicide rather than risk being captured.

Knowing they won’t be left behind gives troops trapped in enemy territory the will to keep fighting. As the wounded U.S. Air Force colonel scaled a 7,000-foot mountain ridge and crouched in a cold crevice for 36 hours this weekend, he knew that Iranian fighters were hunting for him. But as an American warrior, he also knew that his countrymen would do everything in their power to find him. And they did. As the senior defense official put it: “The notion that we will come and get you any time, in any place, no matter the cost is an incredibly powerful thing.”

It’s unlikely that this weekend’s dramatic rescue in the rugged mountains of Iran will be forgotten as the war progresses. As currently understood, it could have been the plot of “Top Gun 3.” Someone is surely pitching a film version in Hollywood right now. That it wasn’t a movie, that it really happened, should fill Americans with pride.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.