By Masada Siegel

Photo: Netflix

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Looking to escape reality, I watched the Netflix adaptation of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” with my 10-year-old son. The story follows three brilliant orphans who must be resourceful to flee their cleverly disguised villain, Count Olaf. The adults tasked with protecting the children refuse to take their jobs seriously.

Unfortunately, that exact institutional apathy has jumped off the screen and into our schools and universities. Daniel Handler, who wrote the book series as Lemony Snicket, once noted that the series is “basically a Jewish story.” Watching the show today, the connection is glaringly obvious. This month, the Anti-Defamation League filed a federal civil-rights complaint against a Colorado school district after a student used a Chromebook cord as a lasso, threw it around a Jewish classmate’s neck and dragged him backward while shouting an antisemitic slur.

In California, a civil-rights lawsuit alleges that unaddressed harassment has created “Jew-free environments.” At UCLA, masked groups physically blocked Jewish students from entering academic buildings. In K-12 districts like Sequoia Union, administrators told Jewish children to hide their Star of David necklaces for safety, and a principal dismissed swastikas carved on campus walls as “Buddhist symbols.”

In my home state of Arizona, Jewish Philanthropies of Southern Arizona recorded 115 antisemitic incidents in the year following Oct. 7, 2023, from kindergarten classrooms through college. Middle schoolers returned home asking their parents and rabbis what “Heil Hitler” meant. In 2025, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed HB 2867, a bipartisan bill that would have let students and parents sue teachers for promoting antisemitism. She called it an attack on teachers, not a defense against hate. Now state lawmakers are again advancing a 2026 measure, HB 2575, which mirrors the vetoed bill almost exactly. Children’s needs must always take priority over adults, especially in schools.

In the series, the children’s guardian Mr. Poe hesitates, doubts the children and is useless whenever the villain reappears. Mr. Poe isn’t evil; he’s self-absorbed and personifies institutions that exist to stop threats, but refuse to do their jobs.

Since Oct. 7, the international community has acted as a global Mr. Poe. Institutions like the United Nations and Red Cross allowed hostages, including children, to be held by Hamas and to languish in terror tunnels. In the U.S., institutions failed our youth. School boards and Ivy League administrations showed little to no moral clarity, leaving Jewish students to fend for themselves in hostile environments.

When asked why the adults in his books are so blind, Mr. Handler offered a blunt explanation: “For the same reason that adults can’t recognize evil in real life: they are either corrupt or dim-witted.”

My late friend, Holocaust survivor Gerda Weissmann Klein, spent her life speaking to American schoolchildren because she fiercely believed that children’s voices should be valued. Today, our children are speaking up, but the adults in charge refuse to listen.

In Lemony Snicket’s world, the children ultimately realize they must save themselves. In a world where many school boards and university presidents lack the courage to act, the courtroom becomes the only place left to protect children.

Ms. Siegel is a freelance journalist.