A F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft lands on the flight deck of the USS Gerald R. Ford in Operation Epic Fury, March 2, 2025. Photo: U.S Navy/Planet Pix/ZUMA Press

Most elected Republicans seem to think that declining to call Operation Epic Fury a war will keep it from being one. They’re wrong. You can support the Trump administration’s war while also wanting honesty about it.

Republicans aren’t providing much. “We’re not at war right now,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday, preferring to describe it as a “very specific, clear mission, an operation.” On Thursday, he emphasized that “the president and the Department of Defense have made it very clear”—then corrected himself before continuing that “the Department of War has made it very clear, this is a limited operation.” So the Department of War isn’t making war on Iran. Got it.



Most of Mr. Johnson’s Republican colleagues are following his lead. “Strategic strikes are not war,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said. “It’s not a war,” Rep. Randy Fine said, because, “the way you are officially at war is Congress declares war, and we haven’t declared war.” Sen. Lindsey Graham is unsure “if this is technically a war.” Sen. Cynthia Lummis said, “Regardless of what we call it, I’m OK with what we’re doing.” Sen. Markwayne Mullin initially told reporters, “This is war,” then backtracked: “That was a misspoke.” Sen. Ted Budd mused, “It is what it is.”

It’s a war. President Trump hasn’t avoided the word. In his prerecorded message announcing the start of Operation Epic Fury, Mr. Trump warned that there may be casualties, even deaths, of American soldiers, which “often happens in war.” Mr. Trump said a few days later, “When you go to war, some people will die.”

Skittishness about the word “war” isn’t new. The constitutional relationship between the president’s commander-in-chief authority and Congress’s power to declare war has proven messy. Presidents tend to have the advantage. They’ve tried to keep it and avoid Congress by being coy. President Truman adopted a reporter’s suggestion that the U.S. military was engaged in a “police action” in Korea. The Obama administration described its operation in Libya as “kinetic military action.”

Congress often doesn’t mind. The closest a president got this century to proper warmaking was President Bush in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2001 Congress passed an Authorization for Use of Military Force against international terrorists. That many members regretted their votes has contributed to the current problem.

There’s more U.S. air power in the Middle East right now than at any time since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. American troops have died. Iran’s supreme leader is dead. Other leaders and would-be leaders keep dying. Mr. Trump said the “operation” could last four to five weeks, but that “we have capability to go far longer than that” and that he’s willing to do “whatever it takes.”

This is a war. The public can see that, and likely doesn’t appreciate being deceived. Call it what it is.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.