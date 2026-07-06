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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith reports that Louis C.K. has been released from cancel jail; Emma Camp finds Pete Buttigieg the latest victim of a parent’s nightmare; and Faith Bottum discovers that windmills can’t even tilt at themselves.

But first, sometimes you can really see a society’s divisions . . .

Contradictions ‘R’ Us

—Matthew Hennessey

Good weekend?

Let’s see. Did you fire up the grill with friends and family? Or did you write an op-ed in the New York Times under the print headline “Trump Ruined the Fourth of July”?

Did you offer humble thanks to the country that took your family in and made you the mayor of a great city? Or, on this striking and significant anniversary of the nation’s founding, did you give a sullen, resentful and grievance-filled speech calling for class war?

Did you take a break from your unpresidential habit of demonizing foreigners and stoking resentment of immigrants? Or did you give a speech at Mount Rushmore warning of “the communist menace” brewing among “newcomers to our country?”

Did you sit back and enjoy the fireworks display? Or did you grimace and moan to your wife about the local kids setting off an arsenal’s worth of illegally obtained Roman candles, cones, fountains, aerials, cakes and spinners with nary an ounce of consideration for the neighbors—or any sense that they’d be responsible for clearing up all the spent shells, hard-seltzer cans and charcoal ash in the street the next morning?

OK. That last one was me.

Karl Marx dreamed of “sharpening the contradictions.” By stoking division between capital and labor he hoped to raise the political stakes in society and hasten the socialist revolution. The contradictions were certainly sharp this weekend.

If ever there were a day to let it all go—to drop the cynicism, polarization and politicking—this would’ve been the one. The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence won’t come again.

Alas, leopards have a hard time changing their spots. Pretty much everywhere you turned it was politics, politics and more politics.

Credit to Vice President JD Vance for rising slightly above. Aboard the USS Kearsarge in New York Harbor, the ambitious and often divisive former hillbilly delivered a fundamentally decent Fourth of July speech in 100 degree weather:

What I’d ask you to do, my fellow Americans, on our 250th birthday, is to reject the two-dimensional view of your fellow citizens and reject the two-dimensional view of your country. Reject that America is a place for zero-sum thinking because it is not. Our history is one of people carving a great civilization out of the wilderness. Reject the view of your nation that sees only its sins but not its grace and its greatness. Everything that we have done, everything that we have done as a country, we have done together. Not as citizens divided against each other, but as a common people working towards a common future.

Amen. That’s actually the spirit. If this is the new Mr. Vance, let rejoicings and hallelujahs greet the day. Gratitude for our shared past and optimism about our shared future remains a potent political combination in this country. He could go far with it.

I fear, however, that this Reaganesque turn won’t survive the summer. As 2028 approaches, and the personal political stakes grow higher, Mr. Vance will revert to the same leopard he was before. The recent electoral success of the young radicals on the hard left give him an incentive to go low.

The Marxists won’t need to sharpen the contradictions. He’ll do it himself.

Game Over : When Marx the German freeloader wrote (with Friedrich Engels ) of capitalism that “all that is solid melts into air,” he overstated his case. Except, perhaps, in the narrowest and literal sense when it comes to physical media, of which major corporations are increasingly wary. PlayStation is the latest example. The Sony-owned gaming company announced it will stop making physical game discs by 2028. Everything released after that will get absorbed into the world of digital streaming, full of seemingly endless patches, where actual ownership feels ever more tenuous. Expect nostalgic gamers to cling to their discs like many music-lovers do to vinyl records. — Jack Butler

Hizzoner Happy Gilmore: Moderately overlooked amid the hoopla about Taylor Swift’s lavish wedding to the third best tight end in NFL history was the strange detail that actor and comedian Adam Sandler served as the officiant. Is he qualified? It isn’t clear. According to the Office of the City Clerk, to be eligible to perform official marriages in New York you must be a clergy member or minister, a leader of the Society of Ethical Culture, a mayor (current or former), a judge (serving or retired), the clerk of the appellate division of the first or second department, or the county clerk of one of the five boroughs. Rumor has it the couple tied the actual knot before they got to Madison Square Garden. Let’s hope whoever presided over that ceremony had the necessary bona fides. Nobody wants to do the whole thing over again. — M.H.

You may now kiss the pop star. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

A Dose of Good News: The U.S. overall life expectancy has hit a record high, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest. The death rate is now below prepandemic levels. A key factor is the dramatic drop in drug overdoses among younger adults, along with medical advances and improved living standards for the elderly. Expect this trend to accelerate as artificial intelligence helps catch diseases earlier, reduces administrative burdens in healthcare and enhances drug discovery. That’s something to celebrate. — Mary Julia Koch

Kyle Smith

The comedian was dumped in 2017 in the wake of Weinstein. Despite a relatively tame set of accusations, it became important in Hollywood to make big a show of distancing yourself from him.

But the punishment leveled against him was unusual.

Pete Buttigieg’s Child Protective Services Nightmare Emma Camp · 1:52 PM Mr. Buttigieg is far from the first public figure to be subjected to false claims of abuse. People who run afoul of internet mobs regularly get tattled on to child protective services. Read full story

Windmills Can’t Handle the Wind Faith Bottum · 1:46 PM A recent South Dakota wind storm downed power lines and crushed grain silos. But the most striking visuals from the storm, a cruel irony, were the flattened windmills, unable to handle the wind. Read full story

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