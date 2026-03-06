The Rotunda at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., on March 14, 2017. Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/Associated Press

If you recognize my name, there’s a good chance it’s because of an essay I wrote as a 22-year-old college student. The article in question—a New York Times op-ed with the fateful headline “I Came to College Eager to Debate. I Found Self-Censorship Instead.”—argued that self-censorship was a major problem on college campuses. Students, fearing outsized social backlash for voicing unpopular opinions, were saying nothing at all. The result, I wrote, was a campus monoculture in which few students encounter challenging ideas.

On the day the article was published, I was on a spring break trip at a lake in Virginia. I’d been looking forward to the moment of publication for months, nursing a cautious optimism from the moment my pitch was accepted. But instead of the delight and pride I’d hoped to feel, I found myself locked in a queasy daze. While friends reveled around me, drinking hard seltzers and dipping toes into a still-frigid lake, I was glued to my phone, terribly sober.

My essay had sparked a classic internet pile on. While I’d written that students across political lines engage in self-censorship and touted my liberal bona fides, if you looked only at the reaction on Twitter (now X), you’d assume I was a far-right racist upset that I couldn’t spread my evil views with impunity. Within hours, my first name was trending on the site. So many people were negatively comparing me to Bari Weiss that her name began trending, too. People who claimed to know me personally got hundreds of likes for sharing embarrassing stories about me.

The online criticism of my piece quickly morphed into an absurd frenzy only vaguely related to what I’d written. Someone even argued that the photos accompanying the article proved I was a white supremacist. How? Well, I was pictured in front of the Rotunda—a Unesco World Heritage Site and the most well-known building at the University of Virginia—and so were the protesters during the 2017 Unite the Right rally.

Despite the fierce backlash, the response wasn’t entirely negative. Journalists and writers I’d long admired praised my essay, and my inbox was flooded with encouraging messages. After the storm passed, I not only found that my real-life relationships were unharmed by my 15 minutes of internet infamy, but my fledgling career was also safe and well.

The article was published almost exactly four years ago, which means I’ve now been out of college nearly as long as I was in it. It’s safe to say that the past few years have proven my core point correct. Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel unleashed a wave of student protests. Universities often attempted to crack down on anti-Israel speech, and student protesters frequently tried to shut down pro-Israel events by force. In a 2025 survey of more than 50,000 college students, more than half agreed that it was “difficult to have an open and honest conversation” about the conflict, the highest percentage of more than a dozen controversial issues.

Ms. Camp at UVA. Abby Sacks

That essay has come to define my 20s. In many ways, I still feel like “the girl from the article”—new people I meet often recognize me from it and almost any time I appear on a panel or speak publicly, I’m asked to talk about it. I still get emails and direct messages from fans (or foes) of the story, many of whom seem to think I’m still a college student.

I’m not complaining. The opportunity to publish that essay—and the dramatic reaction that followed—was the big break of a lifetime. In only a few days, I was transformed from an anonymous college student to a promising young writer. It’s hard not to give that essay at least partial credit for every good thing in my professional life that came after. In fact, I probably wouldn’t be a journalist at all if not for the article. I’d been planning on enrolling in a feminist philosophy Ph.D. program. The unexpected encouragement gave me the nudge to apply to journalism jobs along with graduate schools.

It isn’t often that you can see two possible paths in your life diverge so sharply. For more than a year after the article came out, I simply couldn’t believe my good luck. I walked around in a semipermanent state of awe. I felt a touch of anxiety, too, almost worried that if I took what had happened for granted, it would turn out to have all been a dream.

I’m grateful for the life I get to have because of that essay. But I also think it’s time to move on. I’m not a college student anymore. I’m closer to 30 than 22, with a 401(k), an apartment with a dishwasher and a husband who was once the boyfriend assuring me that he didn’t care what the internet thought. I sometimes joke that the goal for the rest of my career will be to write something more notable than that very first article. The good news is that I have a few more years left to keep trying.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.