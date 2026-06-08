By Bernard Jacobson

Photo: olivier douliery/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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I stare at my wife, reading a book on our couch, as she smiles. She’s carrying our first child. Without raising her head from whatever line she’s on, she grabs my wrist and pulls my hand to her stomach to feel the baby. Anticipating my daughter’s kick, I wonder why anyone wouldn’t want this depth of connection. Why are ever more people choosing to love a chatbot instead of another person?

I had hoped Pope Leo’s sprawling encyclical on artificial intelligence, “Magnifica Humanitas,” would answer that question. At a time of few moral arbiters, the Catholic Church could’ve provided much-lacking guidance for people experiencing this modern crisis of heart. Instead, the encyclical discusses AI from the loftiest vantage point possible, that of the systems some people think control our world. The church’s defense of why human intelligence and dignity should always take precedence over AI fails to feature the one thing it should: a direct examination of what in the human soul makes AI such a horrifying temptation for our time.

The most urgent, mortal problems of AI are at the level of everyday experience, not giant systems. The church should be alarmed that substituting AI companionship for another person’s is becoming acceptable. Between 2022 and 2024 the number of AI companion apps introduced each year surged from 16 to more than 100. Character.AI, one of the largest services, has 20 million monthly users, more than half of them under age 24. Replika, another top service, allows users to “marry” their AI companions in virtual weddings to which they invited friends and colleagues. According to an October 2025 survey by the Center for Democracy and Technology, nearly 1 in 5 high-school students have had, or have friends who have had, romantic relationships with AI.

In extreme cases, these fake romances can turn deadly. Jonathan Gavalas turned to Gemini for comfort after splitting from his wife. The AI fed his delusions of love with the model, even suffering a few of its own, up to the point of Jonathan’s suicide. As Jonathan became emotionally dependent on the model, it broke protocol, pushing him to mount an armed raid of Miami International Airport and contributing to his eventual suicide.

This trend is likely to get worse absent forceful arguments against AI companions—something the church is uniquely situated to offer. Yet if Pope Leo tackles the subject of AI companionship directly anywhere in his 42,000-word tome, it’s in a single sentence toward the middle. Far from drawing a firm line, the pope declares, “The artificial imitation of positive human communication—words of advice, empathy, friendship and even love—can be engaging and at times genuinely helpful. However, for less discerning users, it can also be misleading, creating the illusion of a relationship with a real personal subject.”

The phrase “less discerning” is callous, as if intelligence were the most important factor. This passage offers nothing to the teenage boy, ignored by his crush, who turns to an AI bot that can imitate her. Or to the young girl bullied by her classmates who goes on Replika for a voice to affirm she’s worth something. Reading this, one would think that in certain circumstances, the church might endorse such things.

The only other place “Magnifica Humanitas” seems to deal with this problem is in a discussion on AI’s connection to suffering. There’s a clear link between the pain of loneliness and people’s tendency to settle for devotion to an AI companion. But “Magnifica Humanitas” only scratches the surface of how our aversion to suffering contributes to AI reliance. Much of the relevant passage reads like preachy psychobabble, asking us to “integrate” suffering or a hollow Res Gestae of man’s moral progress in the 20th century. Some sentiments there are genuinely beautiful, touching on the divine spark within the human spirit to endure hardship. Yet despite being geared for readers in 2026, the document doesn’t contain the words “anxiety” or “depression.”

Let’s hope that one day the church will publish an addendum to “Magnifica Humanitas” that speaks to the average person, how he should deal with the new temptations AI brings into our world. We also need reminders on why love and true human connection are worth the risk. The church should be our main advocate here. This encyclical does very little.

Mr. Jacobson works in insurance and is pursuing a masters in creative writing at the University of St. Thomas in Houston.