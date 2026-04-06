By Dominic Green

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Is artificial intelligence about to do to the book business what the internal combustion engine did to blacksmiths? In late March, three scandals broke in little more than a week. They suggest that the digital hammer is about to fall on a faltering business. But AI “slop” doesn’t have to be the future of reading.

On Mar. 19, it emerged that Hachette, one of the “Big Five” publishers, dropped Mia Ballard’s horror novel “Shy Girl” after concluding that AI was probably the “co-author” of large parts of it. This is the first time a major house has dropped a release on these grounds—or at least the first time the house has admitted to detecting it.

A few days later, the British commentator and Reform U.K. candidate Matt Goodwin was accused of using ChatGPT to write “Suicide of a Nation,” an analysis of Britain’s prospects. The book incorporated AI-generated fictions, including fake quotes attributed to the Roman historians Cicero and Livy, and a hallucinated report attributed to BBC West Midlands.

On Mar. 31, the New York Times’s book review section admitted that Alex Preston, a British freelancer, had used AI to write a review of Jean-Baptiste Andrea’s novel “Watching Over Her.” There were no hallucinations in Mr. Preston’s copy, unless you count the parts his AI cribbed from an earlier review in the Guardian.

These three incidents occurred in different areas of the industry. Ms. Ballard first self-published her novel, and its popularity led to a reissue with one of the Big Five. Much of their business model rests on predigital foundations: physical sales, in-house production teams, advance payments and, if you shift a lot of units, royalties. This model now only works for both publishers and writers if a book is a big seller. The rest of the catalog suffers from smaller advances, shoddy production and corner-cutting. I regret to inform you that the Big Five have stopped taking writers for long, liquid lunches.

So it made sense for Mr. Goodwin to self-publish his book. Apart from being a conservative in a liberal business, he has a big social media following and is a regular on the GB News cable channel. He can bypass the publishers, sell directly to his readers and take the lion’s share of the proceeds.

Ms. Ballard denies using AI. She blames the freelance editor she hired for the original, self-published edition. That implies that her original draft was so execrable that rinsing it through AI actually improved it. This excuse is so damaging that it might well be true.

Mr. Goodwin denied using AI, then insisted that he had used it responsibly, as a performance enhancer. He said he used it to generate data sets, which, he says, he then

verified by “cross-checking the data with official datasets.” If so, he should have cross-checked everything else, including his appeals to Roman authority. Mr. Goodwin had a tough March. First, he was nicknamed Matt Badloss after coming second in a by-election in Manchester. Now, everyone’s calling him MattGPT.

Mr. Preston, like most professional writers, doubles as a freelance reviewer. He also works at the Man Group, an investment advisory firm. In a February paper, he advised on “The AI Bubble: Hidden Risks and Opportunities.” Mr. Preston pleaded guilty. He had, he said, used “an AI editing tool improperly on a draft” because he was running late and was a couple paragraphs short. When I ran this claim through a pair of hardened deadline artists, they believed the bit about lateness. But they doubted the bit about being short. A hack’s dignity means he must hack it out himself. Plagiarism is for amateurs.

Taken together, March’s three stories suggest an industry that is downstream of a societal failure of ethics, and enduring a digitally enhanced structural crisis. The charges against all three writers turn on the relationship between personal authenticity and its legal equivalent, the integrity of copyright. But the truth is, the publishing business has already corrupted the relationship. As margins tighten, standards become a luxury.

Yet AI slop doesn’t have to be the future of reading. As with all new technology, what can be automated shall be automated sooner or later. AI will force through a long-deferred structural transition in publishing. The outcome will be something like the difference between industrial farming and “slow food.” There’s a market for both.

Readers can’t live by slop alone. Eventually, they will want to cut their teeth on something more substantial. Meanwhile, the challenge is to develop a digital-compatible business model that makes good and smart writing commercially viable. The first step is to turn off the AI option. We have nothing to lose but our hallucinatory co-authors.

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.