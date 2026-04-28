A robot draws a mural designed by AI in the Czech Republic on Sept. 4, 2025. Photo: Radek Petrasek/Zuma Press

George Orwell is best known for his gloomy premonitions of life under totalitarianism, especially the Soviet variety. But his famous dystopia in “1984” includes an underappreciated satire of what we’d call AI-generated art. Almost in passing, Orwell mentions a “versificator,” a device that churns out “sentimental songs . . . composed entirely by mechanical means.”

The versificator is “a special kind of kaleidoscope.” Like cheap plastic beads tumbling around inside a kaleidoscope’s tube, snippets of old pop lyrics chosen by the state are shuffled around inside the versificator to produce randomized, “new” mad libs out of old clichés. “It was only an ’opeless fancy!” goes one autogenerated song, sung with gusto in a thick cockney accent by a woman at her washing. “It passed like an Ipril dye [an April day], / But a look an’ a word an’ the dreams they stirred / They ’ave stolen my ’eart awye!”

It’s a perfect pastiche of familiar inanities. It’s also a perfect illustration of why the literary output of real-life AI continues to be so bland and unimpressive, despite constant unfulfilled predictions that new models will soon transcend those limits. The limits are inherent, not temporary. Large language models, which power the majority of AI tools most people use, work by averaging out the most statistically likely words in any given scenario. So, by nature, they must stay within the limits of the unremarkable phrase, the expected verse. As mounting evidence indicates, AI models are inherently incapable of the freshness and creativity that good art demands.

They’re also increasingly popular. Orwell foresaw this too because, I suspect, he had realized with sorrow that most people were becoming incapable of the freshness and creativity that good art demands. In his essay “Politics and the English Language,” Orwell considered how stock phrases can serve as convenient substitutes for thought. Vivid, expressive writing, he observed, means thinking carefully through what you want to say and fitting it neatly to words of your choosing. But if you select from a library of preprepared slogans, “you are not obliged to go to all this trouble. You can shirk it by simply throwing your mind open and letting the ready-made phrases come crowding in. They will construct your sentences for you—even your thoughts for you, to a certain extent.”

If the rote formulas and stilted lines produced by AI sound like passable imitations of a Hollywood blockbuster or a chart-topping pop song, that’s an indictment of Hollywood blockbusters and chart-topping pop songs, not a credit to AI. It suggests that studios were already out of ideas, already reflexively ladling out a warmed-over stew of old tropes, long before the technology came along to do so digitally. If the recent glut of remakes, adaptations and spinoffs is any indication, the average mass entertainment product might as well have been made on a factory assembly line. Perhaps now it will be.

Most ad copy and much political rhetoric is similar. When Joe Biden tweeted that “the Republican budget bill is not only reckless—it’s cruel,” the writer Sam Kriss observed that it had become hard to tell whether the president was using autogenerated text or going on autopilot himself. “This bland and predictable rhetorical move is the stock in trade of the human political communications professional,” wrote Mr. Kriss. AI is only feeding us what we’ve already been trained to accept from lazy writers and cynical demagogues.

Orwell understood that letting someone or something else speak or write for you is the same as letting someone or something else think for you—a form of mental slavery. “Writing is thinking,” said the Pulitzer-prize winning historian David McCullough. AI has many excellent uses. But if we settle for the artistic dreck it pumps out, we’ll have given away a crucial part of ourselves and atrophied the muscles that make us free.

Cultivating artistic taste is a matter of political importance. Learning to differentiate between mediocre gunk and real artistry means honing the ear and the eyes through regular exposure to sublime things and to the loveliest products of the human soul. It takes an education in the liberal arts—called liberal because they are suitable for liberated people who can think and speak for themselves. As much in Orwell’s day as now, that’s the kind of people we need to be.

Mr. Klavan is associate editor of The Claremont Review of Books.