By Thomas Fickley and Mark Perkins

St. Dunstan’s students and faculty at morning meeting in the timber yard after morning prayer, April 13. Photo: Mark Perkins

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“But how will they learn to use AI?”

So responded one gentleman recently, with a faint undertone of mystification, upon hearing about our policy of “digital poverty” at St. Dunstan’s Academy—a farm, trades and classics boarding school for young men that we’re building in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

The question wasn’t unreasonable. If high-school graduates are to navigate an uncertain and dynamic economy and workforce successfully, they’ll need to know when and how to use the tools and technologies known as artificial intelligence. Using AI well, however, is less about achieving technical proficiency and more about becoming the kind of person who can master these powerful tools without becoming enslaved to them.

The best path to AI mastery is total abstinence from AI for as long as possible. This runs contrary to mainstream educational policy for the past quarter-century. Silicon Valley outfits and “ed-tech” companies have been screaming for decades that if little Johnny doesn’t use digital technology early and often, he’ll fall behind in school and in life.

Increased access to digital technology was cast as the key element in a coming educational utopia. In 2008, Leslie Wilson—then president of the One-to-One Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to making digital devices ubiquitous in American public education—claimed that computing programs in classrooms, schools and school districts allowed students to learn “in their natural language and habitat.” Bill Gates has been beating the same drum of “personalized learning” through digital technology for decades. Still today, Apple’s K-12 Education products page claims that iPads “create an incredibly personal learning experience for each student—one that can be as unique as they are,” while Google says its devices “help educators and students create their own learning environment.” The upshot? Third-graders with Chromebooks.

In theory, Johnny with his Chromebook has an advantage over Jill without a Chromebook, because Johnny can do all the things Jill can, plus everything a Chromebook offers. But in reality, by the time he’s in sixth grade, Johnny will have figured out how to bypass the Chromebook’s filters and restrictions. Best case, he’ll then spend as much time as possible playing Minecraft. Worst case, he’ll spend as much time as possible watching pornography. Jill, poor girl, won’t have these options. She might just have to do her schoolwork.

The ed-tech movement has been an unmitigated disaster. It has made our students stupider, more anxious and less resilient. AI promises more of the same, but on steroids. The data are already coming in. Using AI, it turns out, may make you less creative, attentive and intelligent. And not only for heavy users. A recent study shows that negative effects are discernible after as little as 10 minutes of AI use.

These studies should alarm everyone, but especially educators. The cost-benefit analysis of using AI is different for students and employees because of the radically different aims of their work. An employee’s job is to produce economic value for his employer. A student’s purpose is to become a certain kind of person. If we think only of a given product or artifact—this report, that email, this essay—AI assistance may make sense. But when we shift attention from product to producer—to the person—the trade-offs become clearer. A student who produces a superior product while becoming stupider in the process has failed in his purpose.

In our experience, parents and school administrators may agree with all of this. Yet they balk at our policy of digital poverty anyway, out of an understandable fear that students will fall behind. This fear rests upon the assumption that early adopters of AI will benefit, while late adopters will suffer. That may be true for companies and countries.

It isn’t true for students. The fifth-grader who uses Claude or ChatGPT will become less capable, attentive and intelligent than someone who doesn’t touch AI until college or later. Neither is it at all likely that the late adopter will find himself at a disadvantage if and when he does begin using it. AI companies have an interest in making the on-ramps to AI use as easy as possible.

At St. Dunstan’s, we ban the use of screens and digital technology partly because, in many cases, they aren’t developmentally appropriate for young people. But the opportunity cost of screen use matters even more to us. American teenagers now spend an average of seven to nine hours on screens each day. Even if such heavy screen use weren’t strongly correlated with negative mental health and educational outcomes, the loss of what teens could be doing instead is staggering.

Our model pairs a traditional classical education with time in the woods, the woodshop, the forge and the farm. We do this, in the first place, for the sake of Christian formation and character building. But offering an array of problem-solving opportunities across a variety of contexts also gives a young man the opportunity to cultivate competence, not merely as a set of discrete skills but as an integral feature of his character.

The young man who knows how to read and discuss Plato intelligently; how to fend for himself in the mountains; how to frame a house; how to grow vegetables and care for animals—this young man will approach life with a presumed competence rather than the learned helplessness engendered by our culture’s screen-based indoor childhood. He’ll be prepared to navigate the coming age of AI. He’ll know if and how to use the tools and technologies of AI rather than be used by them. And he’ll know how to gain mastery rather than become enslaved.

Mr. Fickley is founder and headmaster of St. Dunstan’s Academy and a licensed commercial contractor. Fr. Perkins is chaplain and assistant headmaster of St. Dunstan’s and a priest in the Anglican Province of America.