But first, a word in favor of flesh and blood.

A human wrote this.

Do you care? Some journalists think you don’t. Megan McArdle tweets:

Journalism will lose the war on AI because it will hit us from all sides: some writers will make unauthorized use that’s hard to prove, some outlets will use it, undercutting everyone else’s margins. It won’t stop unless readers decide to care, and I suspect most won’t.

This is such an unusual thing for a writer to say. Ms. McArdle, who works for a different newspaper published down South, is no dummy. She sees the AI train coming. She thinks journalists have to decide whether they want to be on it or under it.

I don’t subscribe to that point of view. AI will have a hard time on the shoe-leather beat. Journalists ask questions, which AI can do. But can AI tell when an interview subject is lying, or trying to? Can it spend $45 of the company’s money getting drunk on salty margaritas with a government source? I’ve yet to see the evidence that AI has anything approaching a spidey sense.

AI can’t do what reporters do, but it also can’t do what writers do. Believe it or not, it took me a few hours to write this. I could’ve done it faster, but I changed my mind several times about what I wanted to say. Writing is like that. It helps you think. Often I don’t have an opinion until I try to write it.

The main reason journalism won’t lose the war to AI is that readers won’t stand for it. I know because I am one. When I read a book—or an article or a newsletter essay—it matters to me who wrote it. Ms. McArdle thinks that makes me an outlier:

Highly verbal people who make their living with words have great difficulty modeling the minds of readers whose idea of a good book is self-help, a phoned-in celebrity biography, or a James Patterson novel, but those folks outnumber us by a lot.

She can speak for herself. I have no difficulty “modeling” those minds. I’ve read a fair number of celebrity biographies. I’ve read James Patterson—and worse. Even highly verbal people have the right to slum it once in a while. But consuming recycled digital slop produced by application-specific integrated circuitry doesn’t interest me. Why would I expect it to interest you?

I guess the argument is that AI journalism will be so good and so ubiquitous that we’ll never know the difference. My point is that it matters to me, so I’ll make a point of knowing. I’ll do this for the simple reason that I only have one life. I’m not here to process data. I’m not here for the scroll.

I’m here to read and learn, to ask questions and get answers, to listen and grow, to sing and drink, to be merry, to rage against the dying of the light, to contribute what I can before the curtain comes down. Isn’t that what everyone’s here for?

We contain multitudes. AI contains only infinities. That isn’t the same thing.

Bad : Aging Irish rockers U2 have joined the parade of musical artists penning protest songs about last month’s immigration scrimmage in Minneapolis. The band’s offering, released Wednesday, is titled “American Obituary.” It’s dedicated to Renée Good , the woman killed by a federal agent after she put her car in gear and forced him to decide whether he wanted to become road pizza or not. As usual, Bono ’s lyrics are as subtle as a brick through a window.

Boy : New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is taking heat for his sudden discovery that the Big Apple’s finances are $7 billion in the hole. Give the kid a break. He’s only been mayor for six weeks. How was he to know how fast he’d run out of other people’s money?

Ben: Our columnist Ben Sasse appeared on our friend Peter Robinson’s “Uncommon Knowledge” program this week. Ben talked about his cancer diagnosis, his hopes for the country he so obviously loves, and the work he wants to do with the time he has left. You really ought to watch it.

James B. Meigs

When AI takes over tricky jobs, it can save lives. But it can also lead to “deskilling,” leaving humans unable to perform basic tasks without technology.

Mary Julia Koch

Pregnancy and motherhood have long been viewed as the end of an elite female athlete’s career. Italian speedskater Francesca Lollobrigida is challenging that assumption.

Nic Rowan

A broken pipe has spilled nearly 250 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River. D.C. wants statehood, but if it can’t handle basic plumbing, how can it manage real self-governance?

