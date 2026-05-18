By Kyle Smith

Al Gore in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 20. Photo: Markus Schreiber/Associated Press

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In his 1992 book “Earth in the Balance,” Al Gore wrote, with what would become his customary hyperbole, “the evidence of an ecological Kristallnacht is as clear as the sound of the glass shattering in Berlin.” The then-senator claimed that “according to some predictions”—no specifics were offered—“in the next few decades,” “up to 60 percent of the present population of Florida may have to be relocated.”

It’s been a “few decades.” How is Mr. Gore’s prophecy working out? Did he even get the direction right?

Florida’s population in 1992 was around 13 million. Mr. Gore’s notional Flexodus would have reduced that figure below six million. Today, the state’s population has nearly doubled instead of more than halved. More than 23 million souls now call Florida home.

Yet there is a greater chance that all of them will be eaten by gators by next Friday than there is of Mr. Gore issuing an “Oops.” Hey, he was merely saying, “According to some predictions,” right? Maybe he was quoting a soothsayer he met in Reno. Maybe he did some research at the local facility for the criminally insane.

As Mr. Gore’s Oscar-winning sci-fi classic “An Inconvenient Truth” observes its 20th anniversary on May 24, it would be far too easy to dub him the Chicken Little of climate change. The fowl of legend, unlike Mr. Gore, didn’t devise the means to profit spectacularly from his doomsday squawking. Mr. Gore has successfully convinced the political world to design subsidies, regulations and mandates that fattened his bank account by immense amounts.

Mr. Gore was famously dubbed potentially the world’s first “carbon billionaire” in a New York Times article back in 2009, many years of wealth accumulation ago. We don’t know what he’s worth now; estimates suggest it’s in the hundreds of millions. He was worth less than $2 million when he left the vice presidency in 2001 and has breezily dismissed charges that there is an inherent conflict of interest in being both the Visionary Saint of Climate Change and a rent-seeking businessman who turns doomcasting into profit.

In 2026, even the New York Times has started publishing pieces advising its progressive readership to calm its climate change-related fears, gently pointing out that despite all the hype, the issue still doesn’t grab actual voters much. “Climate politics is in undeniable withdrawal,” notes the paper’s David Wallace-Wells. This détente must be hurtful to Mr. Gore, who foresaw, in “Earth in the Balance,” “a kind of global civil war” between green “resistance fighters” and the “silent partners of destruction.”

Thought leaders such as Breakthrough Institute co-founder Ted Nordhaus and President Obama’s under secretary for science in the Energy Department, physicist Steven Koonin, have said they’ve changed their minds about the severity of the threat. Today’s leading thinkers are now approaching climate change as a long-term challenge to manage rather than a dire, immediate emergency—an “ecological crisis” as Mr. Gore dubs the situation on the first page of his 1992 book. He set the template for institutions to shout the C-word at every opportunity, as though incantation will create reality.

Let’s review some of Mr. Gore’s predictions, errors and fabrications in “An Inconvenient Truth” and elsewhere.

In the movie, Mr. Gore said that within 15 years, Glacier National Park would become “the park formerly known as Glacier.” No, the glaciers are still there. He also claimed, “Within the decade, there will be no more snows of Kilimanjaro.” The snow on Africa’s highest mountain is still there. Mr. Gore was forced to remove a slide that he said proved global warming “is creating weather-related disasters that are completely unprecedented” after climate scientist Roger Pielke pointed out the conceptual error behind it.

Data show that hurricanes, which were the centerpiece of Mr. Gore’s scare-marketing, don’t exhibit a trend toward increased frequency or severity over the half-century; the Goracle suggested we have been ignoring “warnings that hurricanes were getting stronger” due to climate change, compared that threat to the rise of the Nazis in 1930s and added in 2013 that hurricane trackers had been forced to dream up a new category—Cat 6. This was false.

In 2009, he claimed in a speech to the Copenhagen climate summit, “Some of the models suggest to [climatologist] Dr. [Wieslav] Maslowski that there is a 75 per cent chance that the entire north polar ice cap, during the summer months, could be completely ice-free within five to seven years.” That is, by 2016.

Mr. Maslowski responded that he didn’t say that: “It’s unclear to me how this figure was arrived at,” he noted at the time. In 2026, the polar ice caps remain, even in summer. As for polar bears, which Mr. Gore suggested were endangered because they had to swim up to 60 miles to find ice to stand on, their greatest enemy wasn’t climate change but hunting, which was banned in 1973. Their numbers have roughly tripled since the late 1960s.

Mr. Gore’s fundamental unseriousness is evident in a head-spinningly misleading scene in his 2017 followup, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power.” In that film, he had the astonishing temerity to claim vindication for his 2006 suggestion that downtown Manhattan would soon be inundated by displaying the supposed proof: images from Superstorm Sandy, in 2012. This is almost comically mendacious. The first film suggested lower Manhattan would be inundated permanently because of melting polar ice, not temporarily because of a storm.

Mr. Gore is perhaps long past the point of caring about his public reputation; when you’ve pocketed hundreds of millions of dollars by selling distortion and hysteria, you might as well chuckle at your successes instead of dwelling on your failures. But as the tone on climate change adjusts to reality, he risks joining Thomas Malthus and Paul Ehrlich to go down in intellectual history as one of the Three Stooges of man-caused global disaster.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.