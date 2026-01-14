WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
7h

This is a beautifully nuanced piece about risk and human ambition. The Armstrong comparison is particuarly sharp - that sanguine temperament at 110 bpm during the moon landing really does mirror Honnold's calm under extreme pressure. I dunno if it's about lacking fear exactly, more like redefining what's worth fearing? When I first watched Free Solo my heart rate was probly higher than his during the actual climb.

Reply
Share
Boulevardier's avatar
Boulevardier
8hEdited

This might seem obvious, but having watched “Free Solo”, Mr. Honnold seems to lack a typical human’s feelings of fear towards objectively dangerous pursuits. Not just that he is able to surmount that fear but it just does not register with him as it does in a normal human.

It reminds me of the Apollo 11 documentary from several years back when they showed the heart rate of Armstrong and Aldrin during launch and when attempting to land on the moon. Armstrong’s was substantially higher although his voice remained calm, showing he was able to override very high levels of stress to perform. Aldrin’s never got anywhere near as high, showing he did not feel the same level of stress in either situation.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture