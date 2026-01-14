Alex Honnold in Yosemite National Park, Calif. on Oct. 26, 2025. Photo: frederic j. brown/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Alex Honnold has an unusual attitude toward mortality. He is the most famous rock climber in the world. In 2017 he became the first person to climb the 3,000-foot El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park without safety ropes—that is, to “free solo” it.

In an Oscar-winning documentary about this feat, “Free Solo” (2018), Mr. Honnold offered a view that—perhaps inadvertently—recalled the ancient idealization of dying beautifully in pursuit of kleos aphthiton, or immortal glory. “I feel like anybody could conceivably die on any given day,” he said, rejecting the idea that he has “some kind of obligation to maximize my lifespan.” Rock climbing, he said, “is about being a warrior.”

“Nothing good happens in the world by being happy and cozy.”

Mr. Honnold’s views on death don’t seem to have changed in the years since. Next week he will be free soloing the exterior of Taipei 101, a 1,667-foot-tall skyscraper in Taiwan’s capital. The climb will be livestreamed on Netflix in a two-hour special.

I won’t be watching. The death rate among climbers who free solo is high—as you’d expect—and Mr. Honnold has a wife and two young children. There is a real chance he will make a mistake during the Taipei 101 climb and fall through the camera frame to his death. My nerves couldn’t withstand watching the livestream, let alone being married to a man with a taste for such danger.

Mr. Honnold and Netflix have already attracted plenty of criticism for staging what some are describing as a voyeuristic, ghoulish and irresponsible stunt. Netflix may also be taking advantage of a man with poor mental health. A surprising number of free soloers have died, not in accidents, but by suicide, and Mr. Honnold alludes to depression and a melancholic temperament in the documentary. I’m tempted to condemn the whole enterprise.

But I’m not going to.

I regard Mr. Honnold as the most impressive athlete of our times. As one professional climber said of the El Capitan feat, “Imagine an Olympic-gold-medal-level athletic achievement that, if you don’t get that gold medal, you’re gonna die.” Over the course of almost four hours, Mr. Honnold hauled himself up a cliff face through a precise sequence of movements that obliged him to put all his body weight through toe and fingertip grips on tiny dimples in the rock, all while knowing that a single mistake would kill him. He displays a combination of strength, endurance, coordination and courage that no other sport demands in such quantities. How could you not be impressed?

Maybe because it’s pointless. Mr. Honnold’s athleticism doesn’t directly benefit anyone, even himself. He feels a sense of triumph after a particularly audacious climb, but only fleetingly. My impression from his interviews is that he isn’t an especially happy person. But his goal isn’t to maximize his happiness or his lifespan—his goal is something different.

Mr. Honnold reminds me of history’s great explorers. At six years old I developed twin obsessions: the American space program and the Age of Sail, especially the voyages of Captain James Cook. In retrospect, these were strange interests for a little girl who was (and remains) physically timid. I’m a nervous flyer, I don’t like driving on highways and I hate roller coasters. It’s perhaps for this reason that I’ve always admired those who do have an appetite for risk and adventure.

In a series of essays on the Apollo program published in “Life” magazine in 1969 and 1970, Norman Mailer wrote at length on the personalities of the astronauts. His portrayal of Neil Armstrong reminds me of Mr. Honnold.

In the weeks leading up to the Apollo 11 launch, Armstrong was sanguine when asked how he’d feel about dying on the moon. “That’s an unpleasant thing to think about,” he said. Pressed on why he was willing to leave his children fatherless for the sake of this mission, Armstrong replied, “I think we’re going to the moon because it’s in the nature of the human being to face challenges. It’s by the nature of his deep inner soul.”

Plenty of people reject this characterization of human nature. Many critics at the time said the Apollo program was a waste of money. “I can’t pay no doctor bill (but Whitey’s on the moon),” as Gil Scott-Heron put it. Space exploration cost lives, too—the crews of Apollo 1, Gemini 9 as well as the later Challenger and Columbia disasters. Some suggested that NASA’s hubris might invite some kind of divine punishment on the whole of humanity.

“What if space were not so benign?” Mailer worried. “What if the moon was as quiet as the fisherman when he lays the fly on the water?”

I suspect that a person’s attitude toward the pursuit of kleos aphthiton is beyond logical argument. You either want it, or you don’t. Asked last month about his Taipei 101 livestream, Mr. Honnold expressed a sentiment similar to that once conveyed by Armstrong:

I hope that viewers get a little bit of my joy from the experience—that they can appreciate the fun of it and the beauty of it, the scenery, just the whole experience. It’s not just extreme sports—it’s more.

I understand what he means by “more.” And I wish him good luck.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.