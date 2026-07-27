By Kyle Smith

Sophie Cunningham in Indianapolis on May 20. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

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Summer 2026 has been an eventful one. It has brought us a new World Cup champion, a new British prime minister and a bunch of new fights about a 2,800-year-old Greek poem. Also: We got a new goddess.

Sophie Cunningham, a guard for the Indiana Fever, went viral, and then became a political piñata. In both cases she had merely pointed out the obvious. After her WNBA teammate Caitlin Clark was hit with a technical foul for a dustup with an opposing player on June 22, Ms. Cunningham thought both players were at fault, so she pointed to the other one, DeWanna Bonner. And pointed. And pointed. The pointing continued. At some point the pointing became the point, and hit the point of hilarity. Those 22 seconds changed the tides of the internet. For anyone who had never heard of Sophie Cunningham before, it was the Point of No Return.

Ms. Cunningham was already one of the most talked-about players in the league. Looking like an elongated version of Brie Larson, she has 2.7 million Instagram followers, 3.2 million TikTok followers, and appeared in the May 2026 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She also co-hosts the podcast “Show Me Something” and has endorsement deals with Adidas and Arby’s, among others.

But the Point raised her to another plane, the one behind the door marked “Immortality,” where the legends and the idols reside. The giddiness of meme-makers reached levels not seen since the days of Distracted Boyfriend or Chuck Norris Facts.

The memes fell into two groups, one using genuine imagery of the Point alongside funny captions (“My dog when he sees a kid on a scooter”) and others altering photos of Ms. Cunningham to put her in an amusing new context. Something about the Point was so authoritative, so confident, so regal, that it seemed to belong not to us, but to history.

Memes popped up with Ms. Cunningham’s Point reconceptualized as Uncle Sam wanting you, Babe Ruth calling his home run in the 1932 World Series, Washington Crossing the Delaware and Adam reaching out to the Almighty in Michelangelo’s “The Creation of Adam.” Ms. Cunningham laughed off the incident: “I think it’s dumb, but it was pissing her off, and I couldn’t help myself.” Both Ms. Bonner and Ms. Cunningham received technical fouls for the contretemps, but even Adam was guilty of original sin.

All of this was mere overture to an even more attention-capturing move by Ms. Cunningham. In an ESPN interview published July 21, she noted, “I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” This touched off a round of disbelief and outrage. Reporters buzzed around her hinting she had better walk back, or most likely run back, her remarks. Instead, she became the Thomas Paine of transgender silliness: “I think it’s kind of common sense.”

Any high-pulchritude blonde woman who expresses views to the right of the extremist half of the Democratic Party is sure to be denounced as “MAGA Barbie,” like Sydney Sweeney and Gwen Stefani, and the same worn-out nickname was plastered on Ms. Cunningham. Staying on-brand, she wasn’t having it: “I’m clearly white and from Missouri, and so I think there was a lot of assumption there,” she told the New York Times last year. “All I have to say is I really am right in the middle, and I think a lot of America is like that. . . . In our culture today you have to choose and you have to be an extremist, and that’s just not me. So, I agree with things on both sides; I disagree with things on both sides.” Pop-culture writer Chuck Klosterman predicted she’d be vice president by 2050.

Ms. Cunningham’s outlook is refreshing in other ways, too. Off the court, she lets Jesus point the way. On a 2024 podcast with Arizona pastor Travis Hearn, she said she was single and added, “My number one thing is I want someone to push me toward Christ.” She said she is “not shy” about telling any potential suitor, “I want you to lead our house, lead me, lead our future kids to serve and love a good, good God.” A graduate of notorious party school Mizzou (unofficial mascot: the red Solo kegger cup), she noted she enjoyed a “huge party stage” while at Missouri and she has “been with guys.” But if a man who wants to date her is not a Christian and doesn’t talk about it, “then don’t even talk to me. I have my blinders on.”

In a league of surly players with hateful hearts, Ms. Cunningham is an ambassador of fun, as if she was recruited not from the NCAA but from “My Little Pony” (as feminine as Pinkie Pie, as athletic as Rainbow Dash). “Everyone wants to look the same. Everyone wants the same vibe,” Ms. Cunningham told ESPN. “Screw that. I’m gonna be me.”

Being her comes with a cost. Such is the insecurity level of sports journalists that years ago they became voluntary patients in the lunatic asylum of the far left. Though a New York Times poll found that 79% of Americans, including 67% of Democrats, agreed that biological males should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports, Ms. Cunningham was painted as a new public enemy. Her response: “I said what I said.” Boom. Someone else once got famous for pointing, too: the little kid who said the emperor has no clothes.

“She is fearless because she is faithful,” Ms. Cunningham notes on her Instagram page, as if to recall another figure of faith, C.S. Lewis: “Courage is not simply one of the virtues but the form of every virtue at the testing point, which means at the point of highest reality.” Or to put it in terms her sister, Lindsey, used in that ESPN piece, to describe the women in her family, “They’re loud-mouth, sassy, take s— from no one. All of them.”

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.