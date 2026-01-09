WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

All Rise for MarriageGPT

WSJ Free Expression's avatar
Jack Butler's avatar
WSJ Free Expression and Jack Butler
Jan 09, 2026

From marrying bridges to dating chatbots, modern relationships are becoming increasingly self-centered, writes Jack Butler.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture