Alysa Liu in Milan, Italy, Feb. 19, 2026. Photo: Ranjith Kumar/GEPA/ZUMA Press

For the first time in two decades, an American woman will go home with an Olympic medal in singles figure skating. Alysa Liu, 20, won gold Thursday night in an astonishing upset over Japanese skaters Kaori Sakamoto and Ami Nakai.

Ms. Liu’s turn on the podium was a long time coming. In 2019 Ms. Liu became the youngest American woman to win the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. She was 13. Following a sixth-place finish at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Ms. Liu retired from competitive figure skating, later saying that she felt “trapped and stuck” in the sport. But two years later she decided to come back, this time on her own terms.

As she told CBS’s “60 Minutes” in January, she demanded adult agency from her coaches. “I get to pick my own program music, I get to help with the creative process of the program. If I feel like I’m skating too much, I’ll back down,” she said. “No one’s going to starve me, tell me what I can and can’t eat.”

It paid off. From the way Ms. Liu skates, you’d barely know she was at the most important competition of her life. She was relaxed, even joyful while other skaters crumbled under the pressure. As she left the ice following her short program on Tuesday—the first of two performances that make up the women’s competition—she could be heard casually remarking that she “kind of liked it.”

That Ms. Liu ended up on the podium Thursday is a triumph for self-determination in a sport that is often defined by domineering coaches and fragile teenagers. It’s also a triumph for a different kind of story. Ms. Liu, like five of six Team USA singles figure skaters this year, is the child of an immigrant. Her father, Arthur Liu, left China after participating in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

She isn’t the only one with a parent who survived communism. All three men’s skaters—Ilia Malinin, Andrew Torgashev and Maxim Naumov—are the children of Soviet-born figure skaters. And the mother of another women’s skater, Isabeau Levito, was born in Milan.

American figure skating has long been bolstered by the talents of the children of immigrants. Two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan was born in California to parents from Hong Kong. Sasha Cohen, the last American woman to win a singles medal, is the daughter of a Ukrainian Jewish immigrant. In 2022, four of six singles figure skaters had immigrant parents, including men’s gold medalist Nathan Chen.

Celebrating children of immigrants while acknowledging their heritage has sometimes brought accusations of xenophobia. In 2018, when Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel jump at the Olympics, Bari Weiss attracted fury for tweeting, “Immigrants: They get the job done,” a reference to the musical “Hamilton.” The idea that Ms. Nagasu’s achievements might have anything to do with her Japanese immigrant parents was treated as presumptively racist. Commenters rushed to mock Ms. Weiss for apparently believing all Asians are foreigners, or attack her for implying that the children of immigrants are less than fully American.

But Ms. Weiss was right. Without the children of immigrants, America’s figure skating performances would be a lot weaker. The determination and self-sacrifice of these skaters’ parents made them the athletes they are. Not to mention the athletes for whom elite skating runs in the family and who are using their talents as Americans, not Russians. If President Trump succeeds in cracking down on immigration, especially high-skilled immigration, there could be fewer Alysa Lius and Michelle Kwans to use their gifts under the red, white and blue.

Granted, not all children of immigrants have chosen to compete as Americans. It isn’t uncommon for Americans with dual citizenship to compete for other countries if they would be unlikely to make the cut for Team USA. But freestyle skier Eileen Gu’s decision to compete for China is something else entirely. Ms. Gu, who was born and raised in California to a Chinese immigrant mother and an American father, has won five Olympic medals—all for her mother’s home country. While Ms. Gu has been cagey about her reasons for skating for China, it’s reasonable to assume that Chinese government money was part of the equation. In 2025 the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau paid Ms. Gu and another U.S.-born athlete a combined total of $6.6 million.

It’s telling that so few elite athletes have chosen to follow in Ms. Gu’s footsteps. Just about everyone eligible to compete for Team USA elects to do so. This includes Ms. Liu, who was targeted for Chinese recruitment in 2022. Beijing ultimately spied on the Liu family, and Ms. Liu, then 16, needed a security detail from the U.S. State Department while she competed in Beijing.

The U.S. is lucky to have athletes with Ms. Liu’s ability—and patriotism. It’s a timely reminder that, when we spurn high-skilled immigration, we don’t only miss out on the human capital brought by foreigners. We also forego generations of talent to come.

Ms. Camp is a senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.