By Stephen Eide

Volunteers painting a fence. Photo: Getty Images

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Volunteering has always been central to Americans’ proud tradition of self-government. Writing of the 1830s America he visited, the French political observer Alexis de Tocqueville celebrated the “art of associating.” Parent-organized library fundraisers, church-run soup kitchens and the local animal rescue: a Tocquevillian spirit informs all these efforts.

Volunteering consists of service to the community for no pay or status rewards. There are other benefits. Volunteers motivated by religion seek the satisfaction of knowing they were, in C.S. Lewis’s phrase, at their “post when the inspection came.” For teenagers, volunteering can impart “soft skills” such as making eye contact and being polite to someone who isn’t polite to you. For parents of teenagers, volunteering together can encourage family bonding.

Nonprofits rely on volunteers to keep costs down, improve working conditions for paid staff and build goodwill locally. Nothing ever works perfectly. Nonprofit managers always seem to have either more volunteers than they need or not enough. Some aspiring volunteers are overly specific in their conception of service, intent on deploying their talents, as they see them, to their community’s utmost benefit. They overlook the pleasure that, in a complicated life, can come from immersing yourself in a simple task, like food service, that you can’t take home.

Americans like the idea of volunteering more than they like doing it. Less than one-third of American adults volunteer annually. Americans prefer donating their money to donating their time. Gallup reports that the rate of charitable giving exceeds the volunteering rate by around 20 percentage points. Government time-use survey findings suggest that volunteering has declined modestly since the early 2000s.

Volunteering faces cultural headwinds. Membership in civic organizations has declined. Historically, Americans joined organizations like the American Legion or Elks for reasons other than to volunteer through them. But volunteering became central to their associational life. A 2015 analysis of survey data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the “type of main organization for which volunteer activities were performed” was religious. Increasing disaffiliation will likely decrease volunteering.

So will lower birthrates. Adults without kids should theoretically be well-positioned to serve. In practice, according to data compiled by AmeriCorps, parents with a child under 18 volunteer at a rate 10 points higher than the childless. As with the American Legion, being part of a family has a way of exerting social pressure to serve.

Another factor that may be reducing volunteering is crowd-out by paid staff. Government has, in recent decades, provided billions to nonprofits to hire staff, especially in the human services. Nonprofit managers find paid staff easier to manage than volunteers. And the professional nonprofit sector is a job source for every community in postindustrial America. Private funding can also crowd out volunteer labor. The professionalization of youth sports comes from parents increasingly preferring to pay someone to coach their kids’ soccer team instead of doing it themselves.

To boost volunteering, high schools across the nation require community service hours for graduation. Run responsibly, service programs can benefit America’s youth. They can also teach kids how to milk a do-gooder reputation for everything it’s worth on college applications. Also, experience is an unreliable teacher. If a teen returns from his Appalachia Service Project trip convinced that a little elbow grease can end poverty, he would’ve been better off staying home and reading Charles Murray’s “Losing Ground.”

Any structured volunteering program should be small-scale. The erratic quality of school-based volunteering programs illustrates the impracticality of the old youth corps idea, pitched by many public intellectuals over the years as a draft for peacetime community service. The national government isn’t remotely competent to identify meaningful service opportunities for all four-million-plus 19-year-olds in America. But it’s possible to take the measure of a whole community and its organizations and determine what kind of volunteers are best suited for them and vice versa.

People should avoid one-off volunteering. Commit to service you can stay committed to. Reliability is the volunteer’s supreme virtue. Don’t overcommit. Having to back away from an organization that has come to rely on you is misery. But volunteering should involve a measure of inconvenience. If it doesn’t pinch sometimes, you’re doing it wrong.

Mr. Eide is a Manhattan Institute senior fellow.