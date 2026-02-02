By Aaron M. Renn

A customer smokes a joint in a cannabis dispensary in New York on Jan. 24. 2023.afp contributor#afp/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

You hear a lot less about the mafia than you used to. One reason is that federal law enforcement has done a great job of breaking up their criminal networks. But that’s not the only reason. Society has legalized much of what the mafia used to do—gambling, drugs and pornography. America is now a post-vice society.

Once largely confined to Las Vegas and Atlantic City, N.J., gambling is now legal in all but a handful of states. Advertisements for sports-betting apps are ubiquitous, and professional sports leagues have partnered with gambling companies. About half of 18-49 year-old men have online betting accounts. Almost all are destined to be losers. Sports betting is reducing savings and increasing bankruptcy and domestic-abuse rates.

Pot legalization has also swept the country. Twenty-four states have legalized recreational use of marijuana, with several others legalizing it for “medical” purposes. Smoking pot is now socially acceptable. Nearly 90% of Americans say they support some form of legalization. Yet pot use is causing a variety of serious medical problems, such as psychosis, especially in minors. The odor of marijuana has become a constant presence on the streets of America’s cities, degrading quality of life, blighting public spaces and driving out families with children.

States and cities are now starting to decriminalize additional psychedelic drugs like psilocybin. Use of these drugs is becoming socially accepted as well. This comes on top of the opioid crisis, in which completely legal drugs sold by legitimate businesses caused hundreds of thousands of American deaths.

Finally, there’s porn, now delivered at industrial scale in high-definition video for free online. Adult models can now set up their own personal porn delivery accounts, where desperate men pay for parasocial relationships with their favorites. The Trump administration likes this business model so much it’s handing out coveted O-1B visas, designed for individuals with “extraordinary” creative talent, to OnlyFans models. Sex trafficking and child sexual abuse are common in the online pornography world.

The decline of the Judeo-Christian moral consensus in America was supposed to liberate people from obsolete, repressive norms. But what it actually accomplished was unleashing a tidal wave of vice. The U.S. never had a state church, but for much of its history it had a softly institutionalized generic Protestantism.

The strong Protestant influence created an emphasis on moral reform and vice suppression. Examples include the Comstock Act of 1873, which banned the sending of obscene material in the mail; the Mann Act of 1910, which banned interstate prostitution; and most famously, the temperance movement, which culminated in Prohibition. While some of these efforts may have gone too far at times, they served to keep a lid on the private harms and public blight associated with vice.

This system began to unravel in the 1960s as religious adherence and church attendance declined. Academics and cultural figures called into the question the old religious moral framework. By the 1980s, evangelical Christians still viewed themselves as speaking for a “moral majority,” but were feeling beleaguered. Since roughly President Obama’s second term, a new and different public moral order has replaced the old one. This one has no problem with vice.

The mainstreaming of destructive vices is but one unforeseen negative outcome of the decline of Christianity in America. It’s unlikely to be the only one.

Mr. Renn is a writer in Carmel, Ind.