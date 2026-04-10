President Trump at the America250 Kick off Celebration in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 3, 2025. Photo: Fritz Nordengren/Zuma Press

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“Brands grapple with activating around America 250,” read a recent Axios headline.

Grapple with a gerund?

More important: Why hesitate to support the 250th birthday of the Declaration of Independence?

Sadly, the answer isn’t surprising. Executives fear backlash in a politicized market. According to reporter Eleanor Hawkins, business leaders face a “political tightrope walk” in making contributions to America250, the congressionally chartered, bipartisan commission, or Freedom 250, which President Trump established last year by executive order.

One wrong step, these CEOs worry, could bring reprisals from either the White House or congressional Democrats. Industry leaders, Ms. Hawkins explains, are trying to figure out “how best to message and engage around the celebration without appearing performative.”

Here’s some advice: Get over it. Step off the tightrope. Forget the words “message,” “engage” and “performative.” Heed the lesson from all those mindfulness seminars and embrace the moment.

Don’t pick favorites: Give to both America250 and Freedom 250. Grand occasions to praise the United States of America are infrequent; let’s make the most of this one. Political considerations can wait. The country will benefit. So will posterity.

And the public is ready. M Booth, a public-relations agency, found in a recent survey that 62% of Americans say the semiquincentennial is personally important (just don’t ask them to spell it). Two-thirds of Americans said “the impact on society would be positive” if brands or companies celebrate the anniversary.

Nevertheless, polarization endures. A majority—81%—of liberals said this July 4 will be an occasion to “reflect on the country’s shortcomings,” while 96% of conservatives said this is “a time to celebrate America’s history.”

The two semiquincentennial organizations subtly reflect these differences. America250 is staid, solemn and genteel, like a Ken Burns documentary come to life. Freedom 250, like its creator, is splashy, wild, garish and fun.

The two approaches are distinct yet complementary. Every so often, a story appears suggesting tensions between America250 and Freedom 250. And just as often, the leaders of those committees dismiss such reporting as exaggerated or false.

America250 chair Rosie Rios, a Democrat, says her group concentrates on commemorative events across the country, while Freedom 250’s programming is centered on the nation’s capital. Freedom 250 adviser Kellyanne Conway, meanwhile, denies tensions with her counterparts. “I’ve seen collaboration, not confrontation,” she told Semafor earlier this year.

America250, for example, sponsored a contest in which children in grades three to 12 wrote essays on what America means to them. Winners will be announced in the coming months. Another America250 initiative is a time capsule that will remain buried in Philadelphia for the next 250 years.

At the same time, Freedom 250 has dispatched Freedom Truck Mobile Museums to every corner of the land. Inside, visitors can take a quiz that asks, “Are you a loyalist or a patriot?” Be sure to answer correctly.

Other projects include the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in August, in which Indy cars will speed by the National Archives and National Air and Space Museum. And of course there’s UFC Freedom 250 on June 14, when Mixed Martial Arts fighters Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje will pound each other to smithereens on the South Lawn of the White House, with the president in attendance. On July 4 the tall ships will sail into New York harbor and Washington will hold a fireworks spectacular.

What’s more American than that?

The country is large enough to mark its birthday in different ways. Companies that fund both agendas would demonstrate broadmindedness and fellow feeling. This is what Irving Kristol called “thinking politically”—placing noneconomic considerations above the bottom line.

National pride, civilizational self-assurance and individual confidence in first principles might not show up in the next quarter’s profit and loss statement. But they have long-term effects on the nation’s social fabric and therefore on the corporate environment. “Businessmen who cannot even persuade their own children that business is a morally legitimate activity are not going to succeed, on their own, in persuading the world of it,” Kristol wrote in the Journal in 1977. The same applies to citizens of a democratic republic.

America’s founding philosophy and political economy are connected. The Declaration of Independence was published the same year as Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of Nations,” the original and still the best treatise in favor of free markets. Both assert that free and equal people have the right to enjoy the fruits of their labor—including property. The Constitution, ratified in 1788, is the framework through which the Declaration’s revolutionary principles are expressed. American prosperity isn’t an accident. It’s the direct consequence of 1776.

Business, then, has more than a passing interest in joining the fun. Helping America’s 250th raises awareness, educates the public and honors deserving institutions. It fosters a healthy climate for both society and business. And by participating in civic life, businesspeople will gain familiarity with the American idea: Men and women are born equal, possess God-given rights and are fit for self-governance—the most powerful brand ever devised.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.