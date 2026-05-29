Photo: Adam Gray/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti explains how Trump created his own kryptonite in the Senate; Dominic Green argues that institutions shouldn’t cower to antisemitic mobs; and Emma Camp wonders how our culture got straight women all wrong.

But first, they fed me to the machines . . .

Grist for the CCP’s LLM

—Matthew Hennessey

How strange to become a lab rat.

Two weeks ago, while President Trump was wrapping up his brief trip to China, I threw some old-fashioned American red meat into this space. “Some say the future is Chinese. Don’t worry. It isn’t,” I wrote. “You can’t steal your way to greatness. And you can’t bluff your way to hegemony.”

For good measure, I noted that the U.S. has Sydney Sweeney and China doesn’t. I never meant for this to be taken as an argument-ender. More like an argument-enhancer.

The piece generated backlash against me on social media. Much of it was pointedly vulgar, most of it ad hominem. China-based bots do quick, if dirty, work. Many commenters seized on the similarity between my surname and a popular premium cognac brand (my name is spelled with an extra “e”). Some said I must’ve loaded up before I wrote the piece. This is an insult bordering on an outrage. I’m a whiskey man. I don’t bandy with French brandy.

When that bot-fueled backlash ran its course—and after a subsequent backlash related to my intervening true claim that the primary-losing Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie traffics in antisemitic tropes—out came the guys in the white lab coats.

Lingling Wei is the Journal’s chief China correspondent. She writes the WSJ China newsletter. One of her readers, a guy named Jeff who lives in California, had the mischievous idea to translate my pro-U.S. piece into Chinese and share it with friends who live in mainland China. Probably he was looking to get a rise out of them. No surprise, it worked. Ms. Wei reports that they hated my piece.

In their pique, Jeff’s friends asked Chinese AI-model DeepSeek to craft a rebuttal to my celebration of American exceptionalism, which it did, lavishing praise on Chinese companies like Huawei, Tencent, ByteDance, BYD, DJI and CATL. The DeepSeek-composed essay, writes Ms. Wei, claimed that “America has produced little besides ‘a search engine that’s a bit chattier than the old ones, running on Taiwan-fab’d chips.’ Could you name an American film star whose box office doesn’t depend on China? An American soccer player at a top non-English-speaking club? ‘Frankly,” it concluded, “you can’t name one.’ ”

I’ll pause here to note that OpenAI, an American company led by Sam Altman, has accused DeepSeek, a Chinese company led by Liang Wenfeng, of intellectual-property theft. Mr. Altman, like many successful American entrepreneurs, is a college dropout. Mr. Wenfeng, like all successful Chinese businessmen, succeeds at the pleasure of the Chinese Communist Party.

OpenAI accuses DeepSeek of “ongoing efforts to free-ride on the capabilities developed by OpenAI and other U.S. frontier labs.” Again, these allegations aren’t presented as an argument-ender, but they do lend credence to my main point, which is that the U.S. is better than China because we have a dynamic, free-market economy that encourages innovation. They don’t have that, so they steal a lot of things.

Now, back to the lab.

With DeepSeek’s rebuttal of my piece in hand, Jeff decided to run a little experiment. He wanted to test whether the version of DeepSeek that he had access to in California would be more, let’s say, objective than the one available to his friends in China.

“The DeepSeek Jeff accessed from outside China dismantled” the claims in the China-based model’s rebuttal of my piece, writes Ms. Wei.

Across eight points, it flagged “selective use of data,” “false dichotomies” and “denigrating the opponent.” Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” it noted, earned nearly $1.5 billion globally in 2022 without ever opening in China. Christian Pulisic plays for an Italian team in Serie A; American Sergiño Dest plays for a top Dutch club. Its verdict: the rebuttal was “emotionally charged, selectively using data, with multiple factual errors and logical fallacies.”

Jeff’s experiment underscored something we all already know: The Communist Party’s heavy hand is inescapable in China. It shows up everywhere and in everything. It controls politics, the economy, media, speech, and the internet. Even AI chatbots are afraid to cross the commissars. They censor the truth because it’s dangerous. They can’t handle it.

Where there is no freedom, there is no future. Which is basically what I said the first time.

Keyloaders: The NYPD say teenagers are causing all sorts of trouble with keys they’ve stolen from MTA employees and skeleton keys purchased on Amazon. Cops are fighting a constant battle to stop teenage subway surfers, even employing drones to scout over elevated train lines, according to news outlet Gothamist. If New York really wants to crack down on the dangerous practice of subway surfing, it might consider adding real fare enforcement to its drone surveillance operations. These teen ne’er-do-wells aren’t dutifully paying $3 before stealing an MTA worker’s keys. — Emma Camp

Vanilla Gorilla: In 2016, the Cincinnati Zoo had no choice but to kill Harambe, a western lowlands gorilla, to save a child who had fallen into his enclosure. Harambe became a millennial internet obsession. Social-media posters harassed the zoo online. A pollster even included the dead animal in presidential polling that year (he was roughly equal with Jill Stein in one survey). Late Wednesday, the White House X account marked a decade since Harambe’s death by saluting the gorilla as a “symbol of loyalty, strength, chaos, unity, and the strange beauty of the internet.” The cult of Harambe was a weird online phenomenon. But he wasn’t a “true patriot.” He was a gorilla. — Jack Butler

If it doesn’t have a tail it’s not a monkey, even if it has a monkey kinda shape. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Strange Redfellows: The unlikely bromance between New York’s smiling socialist mayor and the 47th president continues. Zohran Mamdani announced Thursday the creation of COGE, the Commission on Government Efficiency, to “find ways for our city to work smarter, faster, and more effectively for working people.” It sounds like a city-level copycat of DOGE, President Trump’s effort to root out waste, fraud and abuse from the federal government. Yet it’s unlikely Mr. Mamdani’s version will do much to debloat New York City’s record $124.7 billion budget: He says COGE will improve accountability by working with unions and community organizers, constituencies that usually aren’t modest in their demands for public funding. And its fundamental mission contradicts the socialist belief that the government can solve all problems. — Mary Julia Koch

Matthew Continetti

President Trump has alienated more senators than he can afford to lose. And as his influence over the national GOP grows, his control of the Senate weakens.

When a president loses prestige in Congress, the effects aren’t isolated.

Dominic Green

Photo: Justin Ng/Avalon/ZUMA Press

By buckling to the heckler’s veto, the British Museum has inflicted a defeat on the liberal values that undergird British society and the pluralist heritage of humanity.

Emma Camp

Photo: Agence France-Presse/Getty Image

Phoebe Maltz Bovy’s “The Last Straight Woman” is an ode to the frumpy everywoman. The book seeks to give some dignity to the kind of woman whose experience of her sexuality involves a lot more ogling than being ogled.

Solar and wind alone can’t give us the energy we need.

By James B. Meigs

High-interest wedding loans are a terrible idea. Get rid of them.

By JP De Gance

Scientists are retreating from worst-case scenarios, but the global-warming generation’s mental health won’t recover so easily.

By Alysha Tagert

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