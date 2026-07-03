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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti praises a great American’s praise of America; Allysia Finley highlights soccer’s short kings; and Mary Julia Koch ponders Taylor Swift’s nuptials.

But first, happy semiquincentennial America. You look good for your age . . .

Laboratories of Democracy

—Matthew Hennessey

We speak of the American “experiment” as if the outcome is uncertain. That’s because it is. It always has been.

There is a civic usefulness in reminding ourselves of the absolute audacity of the Founders. We tend to picture them in frock coats and knee-high breeches. Maybe we should picture them in lab coats. They were actually mad scientists.

Like all brilliant minds they had far-reaching imaginations. They conjured into being that which others not only couldn’t create but couldn’t conceive—first in conversation and debate, then with quill pen and parchment, finally with musket and grapeshot.

Not every hypothesis panned out. Some elements wouldn’t combine without a catalyst. But the overall experiment has succeeded—so far—because of the soundness of its design. Our Founding documents are aspirational and inspirational. Our system of government is flexible and forgiving.

The American federal system has survived for 250 years because it separates power and balances competing interests. That each of our 50 states remains distinctly itself and yet distinctly American is kind of miraculous

Think about a road trip from New York to San Francisco. What would you see while driving a similar distance across Europe? You might cross dozens of national borders. You’d encounter cuisines and customs galore.

Moscow is closer to Madrid than Manhattan is to the Mission District. But while a New Yorker and a San Franciscan might disagree about baseball, you’ll never mistake either of them for anything but an American. Our similarities say more than our differences. We all share a commitment to certain self-evident truths.

This Fourth of July isn’t any old Fourth of July. It’s the big one. Or the biggest one those of us over 40 can reasonably expect to see. To celebrate our large and diverse national experiment, Free Expression asked natives of all 50 states to tell us something special about the places they call home. A link to our symposium is below.

Click the image to watch the video.

Little America : Looking for an All-American city in which to spend the semiquincentennial? According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 29 different incorporated places with the name “Liberty” and 11 named “Independence.” Patriotic town names like “Freedom,” “American” and, well, “Patriot” round out the list. If it’s a specific Founding Father you wish to honor, you can take a road trip to one of the dozens of places and counties that share a name with Benjamin Franklin , George Washington , Thomas Jefferson , John Adams and more. — Emma Camp

Ungulates Calculate: Giraffes are mostly known for their long necks, helpful for getting leaves off the upper parts of trees. But they may deserve a reputation upgrade. A study in the journal Scientific Reports found that these lanky creatures may be capable of rudimentary mathematical calculations. Researchers gave four captive giraffes a series of quizzes. In one, the giraffes were shown the inside of two yellow boxes filled with carrots, whose contents were then hidden from them. Then, they were shown a green box, whose carrots were added to one of the original yellow boxes. Two of the giraffes picked the box that held more carrots. The giraffes didn’t do quite as well on quizzes that assessed their subtraction and sequential abilities. But math is hard. Everyone’s gotta start somewhere. — Jack Butler

It was my understanding there would be no math. Photo: Sven Kaeuler/dpa/ZUMA Press

There are 50 beautiful states in the union and Free Expression has friends in all of them.

Matthew Continetti

Justice Thomas wonders if America’s reserves of courage and devotion are running low. For him, courage is the act of standing alone.

It means doing what’s right even though it’s unpopular or costly.

Lionel Messi Isn’t Short on Talent 1:31 PM An overlooked beauty of soccer is that being slight in stature confers advantages whereas it’s typically a handicap in most sports.



By Allysia Finley Read full story

Taylor Swift’s Wedding Era Mary Julia Koch · 1:29 PM Where Taylor Swift goes, swaths of young women follow. When the pop sensation marries Travis Kelce in the most extravagant way imaginable in New York this weekend, could she inspire many of her Gen Z fans who have shied away from marriage to fall back in love with it? Read full story

Howard Zinn’s Horrible History Jul 2 He advanced a ruthlessly negative worldview that’s now the default for half-educated young Americans.



By James B. Meigs Read full story

Assimilation Is the Key to Citizenship Jul 2 When I became an American, I didn’t lose my heritage. I joined a civic tradition.



By Mariam Wahba Read full story

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