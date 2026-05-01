Photo: Chris Delmas/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

The bipartisan calls for unity after the Saturday night shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner were brief. Republicans and Democrats went right back to pointing fingers at each other for inciting political violence.

But researchers have consistently found that ideology is more of a hook for violent behavior than the sole driver. People who are socially isolated, feel betrayed by the system and have low self-esteem are more attracted to violent extremism regardless of their politics. Lone-actor terrorists are searching for a sense of self-importance through radical destruction, even viewing themselves as “warriors”—or as Saturday’s alleged shooter Cole Thomas Allen called himself in a manifesto written before the shooting, a “Friendly Federal Assassin.”

Republicans are right to point out that violence against their party appears to be growing. A CSIS report determined that 2025 was on track to be the first year on record that the number of incidents by left-wing perpetrators exceeded those by right-wingers, though the total number of attacks dropped. Overheated rhetoric about President Trump has helped create an environment where violent tendencies are more likely to activate. Mr. Allen’s manifesto calling the president “a pedophile, rapist, and traitor” sounded awfully similar to the kind of rants found on Bluesky. And a chorus of voices on the left were quick to question the shooting as “staged” or even express “disappointment” that it wasn’t successful.

The most potent indicator of attitudes toward political violence, however, isn’t ideology. It’s age. More than 40% of Gen Zers think it’s acceptable to use physical violence to prevent someone from giving a speech. The fanbase of another accused assassin, Luigi Mangione, skews young. Gallup reports that 30% of Americans between 18 and 29 say it’s sometimes OK to use violence to achieve a political goal. While younger Americans have long been more approving of political violence than older Americans, that figure is more than a third greater than what Gallup measured in 1970, after a decade marked by multiple high-profile assassinations.

What distinguishes today’s assassin-apologists? One theory is that the isolating effects of social media have created a void that can be filled by radicalism. Look at falling trust in shared institutions and the historically low rates of national pride. Older Americans at similar ages were far more proud to be Americans than current generations. The idea that the people in power are the “oppressors” of those who feel stripped of it, and that violence wielded by the “oppressed” amounts to justice or liberation, can serve as an upside-down moral compass for those who lack one to begin with. Take that radical framework to its logical conclusion and you get a guy with a shotgun, handgun and knives charging toward a ballroom containing the country’s top leaders.

It’s important to know what allegedly drove Mr. Allen. But curtailing political violence isn’t primarily a matter of assigning blame. This crisis is, at heart, a moral one. Our leaders should set the standard by recalling the principles we share—a commitment to open debate, the peaceful contest of ideas, pride in the American project—rather than the politics we don’t.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.