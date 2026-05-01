WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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JRG&SKB's avatar
JRG&SKB
11h

Well stated, Ms. Koch. Our modern culture is infected with consequentialism, the belief that the end justifies the means. You can see it in every banner that reads “by any means necessary,” even though necessity has nothing to do with it. What they really mean is by any means available.

Relegating people into the binary “slots” of “oppressor vs. oppressed” is all-or-nothing thinking guaranteed to tempt people into considering themselves altruistic “warriors” and everyone who disagrees with them “the oppressor enemy.” Add to this the fact that young people have very little knowledge of history (except the history filtered to them through activist teachers) and it’s not surprising that they see political violence as being justified.

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DennisD's avatar
DennisD
11hEdited

Good advice if we actually had leaders. Perhaps the lack of leadership is the root cause of the problem. It seems they are all power seaking vessels that play on people's ignorance and emotions to keep their positions. Trump has the right ideas but is a huge threat to this "leadership" class. I think he could have been Lincolnesque if he could control his urge to punch back every time. Not good leadership at the very top where it has to start.

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