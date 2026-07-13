WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Shauna K. Hunt's avatar
Shauna K. Hunt
6h

I'm so happy I get to read your columns again, Kyle! I looked forward to your articles when you were at National Review.

Thanks for being more of an optimist!

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