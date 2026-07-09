By Dominic Green

Andy Burnham in Manchester, England, on June 29. Photo: Alastair Grant/Associated Press

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Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

As Keir Starmer prepares to leave 10 Downing Street, Labour MPs acclaim Andy Burnham as his putative heir. Known as the “King of the North” for his stint as mayor of Manchester, Mr. Burnham is on course to don the hollow crown in mid-July, though if a challenger appears, the contest will run into August. The next prime minister will become Britain’s fifth in four years, and the seventh in little more than a decade.

The parliamentary system is working as intended, but too quickly for comfort. A prime minister who loses the public’s trust loses the party’s support. Mr. Burnham follows a sequence of prime ministers who arrived whispering sweet nothings to the public and left cursing their colleagues. He stabbed Mr. Starmer in the front. Unless he acts quickly and smartly to cut spending, revive growth and solve a crime and immigration crisis, the King of the North’s poll numbers will go south and Labour MPs will whet their knives again.

Mr. Burnham’s admirers detect a political philosophy called “Manchesterism” in his nine-year mayoral record. In Victorian times, Manchesterism meant free markets, factories and social reform. The free market has gone the way of industry in Manchester. That left high-spending liberalism, the patronage system of technocracy. As mayor, Mr. Burnham recovered control of spending from the central government in London, fostering improved bus services and a gentrifying property boom.

Mr. Burnham calls it “business-friendly socialism.” His jockeying in Labour’s civil wars reflects a similar talent for reconciling the irreconcilables. Hence the joke in Westminster: “A Blairite, a Brownite and a Corbynite walk into a bar. The barman says, ‘Hello, Mr. Burnham.’ ”

Mr. Burnham talks of a “10-year mission” to fix the economy. But the voters and the markets will measure his credit in weeks. In September, Mr. Burnham said that Britain should get beyond “this thing of being in hock to the bond markets.”

There is no price on this kind of economic populism if your job is running bus services and trash collection. As prime minister, however, Mr. Burnham must reckon with the reality that Britain wouldn’t be in hock at all if it had balanced its books. A moribund economy isn’t generating enough of other people’s money to cover Labour’s welfare commitments. Taxes are at their highest since 1948. The government spends almost twice as much on interest on the public debt than on defense.

In mid-May, yields on U.K. 30-year government bonds, or “gilts,” reached 5.868%, their highest level since 1998. Ten-year gilt yields reached 5.19%, their highest since 2008. These yields are higher than in the crisis that ended Liz Truss’s 49-day premiership in 2022. At the time, Mr. Burnham said that the Conservatives had “forfeited the right to govern” and called for a general election.

Now, however, his supporters insist that he has a “mandate” to see out Mr. Starmer’s term, which may end as late as August 2029. This term “mandate” has no precedent in British law or custom. Its appearance, like Mr. Burnham’s rise to power, is symptomatic of Britain’s failure of economic competence, which has deepened into a crisis of political legitimacy.

“We can’t go on like this,” Mr. Burnham said on June 29, before proposing how a high-taxing, high-spending technocracy can go on like this without spooking the markets.

Rather than bring Manchesterism to London, Mr. Burnham wants to Manchesterize Britain. Other people’s money will subsidize the devolution of local powers and budgets to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The interface between Britain’s dysfunctional civil service and inept political leaders will migrate to Mr. Burnham’s Manchester powerbase, creating a “No. 10 North.” As Manchester becomes the “nerve-center of a rewired Britain,” a “more collaborative” politics can develop in a diminished Westminster. It’s a Mancunian mash-up of the policy hits and real-life misses of Tony Blair and David Cameron.

Mr. Burnham didn’t mention the words “immigration,” “borders,” “migrant” or “crime.” He said the magic word “growth” 14 times, but talked of welfare reform only vaguely. But sorrows, as Hamlet says, come “in battalions,” like buses. Britain’s problems are structural. Mr. Burnham promises a “circuit-breaker” for Britain’s political troubles. Restructuring a bureaucracy without a serious plan for growth leaves the fiscal doom loop running.

Geographically, the U.K. is less than twice the size of New York state. England is a little smaller, and, like New York, England’s economy is based on its largest city. Expanding the bureaucracy in Albany can’t fix structural weaknesses in the Big Apple’s housing or financial markets. But shrinking the upstate bureaucracy would benefit the whole state’s economy. The King of the North can roll the pork barrel up to Manchester, but financial gravity will pull him back south.

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.