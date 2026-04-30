WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
11h

There was was a great structural transformation of the UK from one with a institutional tradition of federated decision making and geographic, sectoral, and societal diffusion of power, authority, and access to decision making within policy variable environments into a deeply centralized and standardized system with very exclusionary access to decision making. Most of its problems are down stream from this.

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