By Dominic Green

The Stop the Hate march in London’s Golders Green neighborhood on April 29. Photo: Stephen Chung/London News Pictures/ZUMA Press

Two Jewish men were hospitalized in Wednesday after a stabbing attack in London’s Golders Green neighborhood that police are treating as terrorism. The alleged attacker was detained by unarmed members of Shomrim, a community-run security service, then tasered by otherwise unarmed police.

The past six weeks have seen the attempted arson of two synagogues and the former offices of a Jewish charity in the U.K., an apparent plot to dump hazardous chemicals onto the Israeli embassy with drones, and the burning of community-run ambulances in Golders Green, the heart of Britain’s small Jewish community. British police believe that Iranian intelligence are recruiting locals via the Telegram app, under the name of a front group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia.

There are two Britains. One is the Britain of Magna Carta and the first Bill of Rights, the Blitz spirit and the cucumber sandwich. The other is the Britain that most of King Charles III’s subjects actually live in. The online right calls it “the Yookay.”

There are no cucumber sandwiches in the Yookay. This is the 21st-century dystopia where “dinghy migrants” exploit Britain’s broken borders, welfare scammers rip off a credulous system, hooded youths lift cellphones from the hands of tourists in broad daylight, grooming gangs rape young English girls, and people attack Jews in the street. The Yookay isn’t lawless, but it has a “two-tier” justice system. Complain too vociferously online, and you risk prosecution. March through London chanting to “Globalize the Intifada,” and the police do nothing.

No one I spoke with in Golders Green on Wednesday afternoon was surprised by the stabbings. On Yom Kippur in September 2025, two Jewish men died when a Syrian-born Islamist attacked a Manchester synagogue with his car and a knife. In February, Tunisian-born Walid Saadaoui and Kuwait-born Amar Hussein were jailed after counter-terrorism police interdicted their plot to attack Jews in Manchester with assault rifles. It was a matter of time before someone globalized the intifada in Golders Green. It will be a matter of time before someone does it again.

“Here we are again,” Mark Birkbeck said when we met under Golders Green’s clock tower. Mr. Birkbeck, who isn’t Jewish, runs Stop the Hate, a group dedicated to fighting the recent surge of anti-Jewish incitement and violence. About 100 people gathered under the clock tower. They danced to Israeli pop and waved the flags of the U.K. and Israel as well as the lion and sun flag of the Persian exile community. Most of them knew each other. A few baby-faced police officers watched, clutching the most dangerous item the regular British bobby gets to carry, a cup of hot coffee. Drivers of passing cars honked in approval, waved more flags, and hurled insults.

Drive north from central London, and Golders Green is the first neighborhood where you’ll see the Union Jack flown from the lamp posts. The Union Jack and the Cross of St. George flags appeared in the summer of 2025 under the name “Operation Raise the Colours.” The flags, like the Palestinian ones you see in the inner-city neighborhoods, mark the turf of the Yookay’s breakdown. Golders Green is on the frontline. The Jews of Golders Green have declared for England. It isn’t clear whether England will declare for them. The liberal, tolerant and “antiracist” middle classes are fashionably “anti-Zionist.” The bluer the collar, the greater the likelihood that its wearer likes Israeli pluck and Jewish ingenuity.

Earlier, some of the locals barracked Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police chief, and their local member of Parliament, Labour’s Sarah Sackman. Mr. Rowley declared that the suspect in Wednesday’s stabbing had a “history of serious violence and mental health issues.” Mr. Rowley didn’t name the suspect or give his nationality, place of birth or immigration status. He didn’t need to. The footage of the bearded assailant was all over social media. Everyone knows that Britain’s problem with Islamist terrorism is only one aspect of a polycrisis, a multifaceted breakdown of the state and social order.

In his address to Congress on Tuesday, King Charles emphasized the common roots and unusual endurance of the English and American systems. Unlike France, where everyone expects the Fifth Republic to go the way of the previous four quite soon, the Anglophone constitutions remain the same while the political regime shifts beneath them. The high-immigration, high-welfare, multiculturalist regime that is now breaking down in Britain was created in 1997. If the leading party in the polls, Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, wins the next election, it might be able to start laying the ground of the next British regime. It will restrict immigration, reassert the centrality of English culture, shrink the welfare state, and face serious opposition from the institutions through which it must govern.

Yookay Britain isn’t like Nazi Germany in the 1930s. It’s more like Tsarist Russia in the 1880s. A state that can’t reform itself indulges the anti-Jewish violence of Britain’s urban peasantry as a safety valve. Commissioner Rowley looked no more surprised than the police officer in “Fiddler on the Roof” who warns Tevye that a pogrom is in the offing. But British Jews aren’t isolated. While the Labour prime minister Keir Starmer wrings his hands and the Green Party leader Zak Polanski winks at Islamists, Mr. Farage demands action to protect Britain’s Jews. So does Kemi Badenoch, who leads the Conservative opposition. To Mr. Farage and Ms. Badenoch, securing the future of British Jews is part of restoring law and decency to British life.

Another reflection of the Conservatives’ rightward turn was the presence of Ms. Badenoch’s shadow minister Chris Philp at the Stop the Hate’s rally. Mr. Philp called for a “massive police presence” in Jewish areas, banning the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from Britain, banning marches at which “people call for jihad and intifada,” and the mass deportation of illegal immigrants and any foreign-born person who expresses antisemitism or support for extremism and terrorism. If the Conservatives carry on like this, they may have an electoral future after all.

Stop the Hate marched down Golders Green Road to meet a large group of local Jews at the “hostage wall,” where the Israeli hostages in Gaza have been replaced by hundreds of photographs of the men and women executed by the Iranian regime. Mr. Philp accepted the organizers’ invitation to lead the parade as the chant “Keir Starmer, Jew harmer” went up. I was reminded of the 19th-century French socialist Alexandre Auguste Ledru-Rollin who, on spotting a protest approaching his café terrace, is reputed to have said, “There go the people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.”

This is how politics works, especially in the interregnum between regimes. It is surprising when anything works in Britain these days. One way or another, something is in the works. Britain, one of the great nations, is at a fork in the road. For the usual impenetrable historical reasons, the future of Britain’s Jews, who comprise less than 0.5% of the population, is becoming a test case and microcosm of the future of the British nation. We will be here again, and again, until we aren’t. Either because the Jews have left, or the British have restored their country.

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.