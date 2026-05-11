Photo: Semmer/Action Press/ZUMA Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith says Spencer Pratt’s bid for L.A. mayor has changed the game of political campaigning; Dominic Green assesses how British voters have shattered the old Labour-Tory political settlement; and Shira Kaplan treasures Shabbat as the heart of her week.

But first, somebody please let me know when I go too far . . .

Life Inside the Bubble

—Matthew Hennessey

Everyone occasionally pontificates. We get carried away. Conversations become rants—about politics, about the movies, about the neighbor’s dog. Everyone sometimes takes it further than it needs to go.

It helps to have friends who are willing to call you out, to bring you down to earth. Something tells me Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has no such friends. Something tells me she surrounds herself with people who love to hear her pontificate.

“There’s a certain level of wealth and accumulation that is unearned,” AOC told podcaster Ilana Glazer last week. “You can’t earn a billion dollars.”

“That’s right,” agreed Ms. Glazer.

“You just can’t earn that.”

“That’s exactly correct,” agreed a nodding Ms. Glazer.

“You can get market power. You can break rules. You can do all sorts of things. You can abuse labor laws.”

“Yup,” agreed Ms. Glazer with gusto.

“You can pay people less than what they’re worth.”

“Yup,” agreed Ms. Glazer, who looked like she was falling in love a little bit.

“But you can’t earn that, right?”

“That’s right,” agreed Ms. Glazer.

“And so you have to create a myth that—since you didn’t earn that—you have to create a myth of earning it.”

At this, Ms. Glazer was so profoundly in agreement that all she could do was exhale through her nose in a sigh of satisfied concurrence.

That isn’t the kind of friend Ms. Ocasio-Cortez needs. She needs someone to say, “Yeah, OK, I hear you, some people are really rich, and that’s hard for most of us to comprehend, but, you know, I’m just thinking, what about Tom Steyer?”

Mr. Steyer is the Democratic billionaire who may become California’s next governor and who donated $2,700 to AOC’s 2018 campaign. Is he a rule-breaker and labor-law abuser? What about JB Pritzker, the suddenly slender Illinois governor who may run for president in 2028? Is he on the bad billionaire list? And what about George Soros, the aged Hungarian whose billions fund a web of nonprofits that support Democratic candidates and progressive causes? Did he earn it or is he just a myth-maker?

Side note: In 2023, Mr. Soros’s Open Society Foundations paid for AOC to take a luxury junket to South America, where, according to the Washington Examiner, she kibbitzed “with self-described communists and socialists, some of whom belonged to organizations with links to violence.”

A good friend would have called Ms. Ocasio-Cortez on her pontification. Ms. Glazer could have said, “Hang on Sandy, I’m in the entertainment business and I don’t see how you can say billionaires Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Jay-Z didn’t earn their wealth. What rules and laws did they break?”

Or, and this would have been far more preferable, Ms. Glazer could have said, “You know, my husband is biotech CEO David Rooklin, whose company Redesign Science is using artificial intelligence to try to find cures for diseases like cancer. His work is supported by venture capital that is primarily financed by private institutions and wealthy individuals. Plus, if my husband succeeds—and the world gets the benefit of his innovative pharmaceutical breakthroughs—shouldn’t he and his investors be rewarded for their risk and hard work?”

That’s probably asking too much of a podcast host. But my original point stands: We all need friends to call us on our BS.

Rodent Recital : Scientists don’t fully understand all the mysteries of the Alston singing mouse. But a strong hypothesis suggests that the “music” these Central American vocalizing varmints produce is a little like turn-taking in a human conversation. Using advanced techniques to map mouse brains, researchers found levels of “motor cortical output” that put ordinary lab mice to shame. Next step: Figure out what, exactly, they’re saying. — Jack Butler

Minister of Moves: President Trump’s trademark air-punches and hip swings to “Y.M.C.A.” may have met their match in Hungary’s incoming health minister, Zsolt Hegedűs. He celebrated Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s inauguration on Saturday by turning the steps of the Hungarian Parliament (aka the Országház) into his personal nightclub. It’s a ridiculous bit, but at least he’s fit for the job. — Mary Julia Koch

“Or-ba-an don’t like it. Rock the Országház. Rock the Országház.” Photo: Marek Ladzinski/ZUMA Press

Nesting Dolls: The Writers Guild of America West reached an agreement with its union-within-a-union over the weekend. The deal brings to an end an 82-day strike by the Writers Guild Staff Union, a bargaining unit composed of 115 permanent employees of the WGAW. Six members of the little union voted against the deal with the big union, raising the intriguing possibility that a third union could soon be necessary to represent the interests of the dissatisfied subset. — M.H.

Kyle Smith

Spencer Pratt has gone from nobody to somebody in the L.A. mayor’s race with his viral imagery and AI-generated ads.

Whether he wins or loses, he has had a transformative effect on American elections. The days of needing a massive war chest to generate and buy advertising to break through to voters are over.

Dominic Green

Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The electoral map of the U.K. looked like a Jackson Pollock painting after last week’s local elections. Reform U.K. has replaced the Conservatives as the party of the English people, and Labour’s base has split in all directions. The English people are off the couch and a quiet revolution is afoot.

Shira Kaplan

Photo: Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

The Torah teaches that an exclusive focus on work, money and ambition can lead to spiritual decay. But we can’t return our souls to ourselves. Only Shabbat can do that.

When the sun sets on Friday, I’m always at a Shabbat table with challah, wine and friends.

The Apple TV series puts the languid production pace of other shows to shame.

By Jack Butler

Once the children of college professors grew up to run faculty meetings. Now they’re running cities.

By Samuel J. Abrams

Lena Dunham, ‘Slow Horses,’ ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ and ‘Animal Farm.’

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