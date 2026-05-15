Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Berlin on Feb. 15. Photo: Semmer/Action Press/ZUMA Press

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Ever since Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign, people have been trying to explain the American left’s socialist turn—searching for a key to the rise of politicians like Mr. Sanders, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Some say it’s the high cost of living. Others point to a mismatch between college diplomas and low-paying service-sector jobs. Traditionalists blame the collapse of community, the decline of religion or the proliferation of social media. It could be all of the above.

Or it could be ignorance.

Try listening to Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, for example. “You can’t earn a billion dollars,” she said recently. AOC graduated from Boston University in 2011 with a double major in international relations and—wait for it—economics.

Large fortunes, she went on to explain, are the result of exploitation—of cheating, abuse and miserliness. Hence billionaires mask their ill-gotten gains with lies. “You have to create a myth of earning it,” she said. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez believes she has exploded the myth. And because no billionaire has earned his wealth, the state is justified in taking it from him. It’s about fairness, you see.

The comments caused a stir. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has little, if any, awareness of where money comes from—no knowledge of finance, of savings and investment, of creating a product or conceiving an invention that adds value to the economy. She operates in a stark and static universe without consequences and trade-offs, without growth or mobility. There are only victims and victimizers. And according to the RealClearPolitics polling average, she’s in fourth place in the 2028 Democratic primary.

Socialists have been getting economics wrong since at least 1848. There are several reasons. The link between individual effort and reward isn’t always clear. State action is visible; the operations of the market are not. Government takes dramatic steps, while the invisible hand—division of labor, specialization, comparative advantage, accrued interest, mankind’s natural tendency to truck and barter and innovate—improves our condition gradually. The unintended consequences of a policy, no matter how well-meaning, can be worse than the problem the policy is meant to solve.

Economics is counterintuitive. Few secondary schools teach it (they might want to start here). Most Americans learn the value of work, thrift and initiative—as well as the costs of taxation, regulation and inflation—through experience. That’s why Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a celebrity since she was elected to Congress at age 29, can’t distinguish between minimum-wage increases and overpriced croissants.

Reducing economics to a story—one might call it a myth—of oppressor and oppressed also leads to bad history. Consider AOC’s views on the American Revolution. It was disturbing, to say the least, that while defending her economic illiteracy, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez displayed historical obliviousness, too.

“The American Revolution was against the billionaires of their time,” she said during a recent appearance at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. “And we are declaring independence from such an extreme marriage of wealth and power and the state that the voices of everyday people did not exist.”

Come again?

The word “billionaire” doesn’t appear in the Declaration of Independence. Nor does “wealth.” The American Revolution was fought over political power—who had it, on what grounds, for what purposes. The Americans didn’t separate from the British empire because King George III had a Manhattan pied-à-terre. They created a new country because King George had denied their natural and civil rights.

To support her case, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez referenced “Thomas Jefferson writing to Madison in revolt of British aristocracy.” She confuses wealth with status. Jefferson’s criticisms of aristocracy flowed from his republicanism, from his opposition to artificial hierarchies and titled nobility. And though he was suspicious of cities and industry, believing they weakened independence and virtue, Jefferson preferred estates built on agriculture and defended commerce throughout his presidency.

As for Madison, his 1792 essay on property is a champagne socialist’s nightmare: “Government is instituted to protect property of every sort; as well that which lies in the various rights of individuals, as that which the term particularly expresses. This being the end of government, that alone is a just government, which impartially secures to every man, whatever is his own.”

What to make of Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s appropriation of the American Revolution for her tax-the-rich agenda? On the surface, it’s pleasantly surprising to find acolytes of the 1619 Project citing Jefferson and Madison. On another level, however, it’s disturbing that socialists are redefining the most successful revolution in human history as a rebellion against the wealthy. To forget the causes and aims of the Revolution is to lose touch with America itself—why the nation exists, why it succeeds, where it ought to be going.

Notice that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez didn’t mention the Declaration of Independence. A serious reading of that document reveals the true causes of the revolution. It’s not only that human beings are created with equal rights, and that when government violates those rights the people have the further right to form a new government. The Declaration also makes clear that “governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

Thus the signers of the Declaration—including the richest man in the colonies—pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor to the cause of liberty not out of whim or prejudice, but because their continued appeals to Parliament and the crown had gone unanswered. They were left to appeal to heaven.

This wasn’t virtue-signaling. It wasn’t a social media clap back. It was the beginning of a long-running experiment in self-government, in reconciling equal freedom with minority rights (including property rights)—an experiment that continues to awe the world.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez would have Americans believe that their revolution was but another peasants’ revolt, a violent eruption of resentment and redistribution, as happened in France in 1789, Russia in 1917 and China from 1911-49. She may have forgotten or never learned what makes the Fourth of July special. The rest of us can’t afford to.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.