A £5 note featuring Winston Churchill. Photo: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press

When you think of the United Kingdom, do you think of Winston Churchill, its most heroic leader of the last century, or do you think of birds? By deciding to remove Churchill——as well as other, nonmonarchical figures of the U.K.’s past—from the currency in favor of native wildlife, the Bank of England has given its answer. It’s the latest instance of the U.K.’s neglecting, abandoning or outright attacking its civilizational inheritance.

The moneychanging came around the same time that heredity membership was set to be abolished in the House of Lords, the upper house of the U.K. Parliament. This 1,000-year-old institution was functionally defanged decades ago. Ending the ability of members to inherit their seats completes that process.

These reforms aren’t making the U.K. freer. Rather, some of its most essential freedoms, stretching back hundreds of years, are vanishing.

The U.K. traces much of its heritage of liberty to the Magna Carta, one of the first documents in human history to limit state power and enumerate individual rights. It promises, among other things, that no man shall endure a criminal process “except by the lawful judgement of his peers and the law of the land.”

The U.K.’s current Labour government is mooting a plan that would take thousands of trials out of the jury system. The ostensible justification is “backlog.” But the erosion of a centuries-old, hard-fought liberty deserves more than a weak-tea technocratic justification. Labour’s procedural effrontery isn’t limited to the law. Only stiff backlash compelled the government to abandon a plan to delay local elections, seemingly because they were going to go poorly for the party in power.



But the government has already gotten away with passing a bill that goes after an institution perhaps even more central to English life: the pub. Late last year, Parliament passed the Employment Rights Bill. The innocuously named legislation makes employers, such as pub owners, legally liable for offensive speech, including “banter” overheard by staff, against third parties, such as their customers. Is it any surprise that the Labour government appears to believe that national flags are now a “tool of hate?”

These are only recent developments. Ongoing offenses include police arresting people for mean tweets and for praying silently in front of abortion clinics. All of this is happening in what is now one of the most surveilled nations on earth.

The British state is deteriorating. But things aren’t much better when it comes to church. The most storied cathedral in England is now the site of raves and graffiti—both with official sanction.

Mass migration is also harming the country. The National Health Service has downplayed the risks of cousin marriage, a common practice for British Pakistanis. An educational guide for Northern England suggested that teachers avoid having students draw images Muslim students would consider “idolatrous.”

The 250th anniversary of American independence may seem a strange time for a Yank to fear for the survival of the country from which we broke. Indeed, all of this should give Americans more gratitude for our separation. But sometimes in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to note, with sadness and alarm, when another may be dissolving.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression.