Photo: Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith looks back on Al Gore’s predictions of climate catastrophe that never came true; Howard Husock warns that radical policies like Zohran Mamdani’s are a death knell for great world cities; and Dominic Green says the success of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” rests on whether it finds epic visions in American culture.

But first, will the flesh-and-blood tech types please stand up . . .

Hold the Chips

—Jack Butler

Did you know that you were a waste of energy until age 20 or so? That’s according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. At an artificial intelligence conference in India earlier this year, Mr. Altman observed that “people talk about how much energy it takes to train an AI model—but it also takes a lot of energy to train a human.” In his view, “It takes about 20 years of life—and all the food you consume during that time—before you become smart.”

This statement has the unique character of being plausible in certain ways, but also bizarre and off-putting. Yes, the brain is still plastic into one’s 20s. Yes, children require supervision and care from parents and other adults. The legal system even categorizes them differently. But who talks this way about other people—as though he weren’t human, or considered other people lesser beings?

It isn’t only Mr. Altman. A coterie of fellow tech innovators and entrepreneurs like to talk—and sometimes act—in this creepy way. Politico recently collected a representative sampling. There’s D. Scott Phoenix, formerly the co-founder and CEO of AI and robotics firm Vicarious. He argued last month that, as with smartphones, we’ll all eventually want to put microchips in our brains because “the advantages of integration will be hard to compete with.” Speak for yourself, D.

There’s Ryan Field, CEO of neurotech company Kernel. Mr. Field wrote in a newsletter last month that he’s “looking for people who will exchange their brain data in exchange for some kind of compensation” (readers interested in our brain data, in the form of articles, can subscribe to Free Expression). There’s Bryan Johnson, Kernel’s founder. Mr. Johnson once harvested his own son’s blood as part of a quest to extend his lifespan, and he believes that “the next era of human is here” (apparently, it’s “vampire”). There’s investor Peter Thiel. Preoccupied not only with immortality but also the Antichrist, Mr. Thiel had trouble answering a question recently about whether he’d “prefer the human race to endure.”

You get the picture. Now, grand talk about what might be possible has always been a part of business and invention. Sometimes such talk is the product of flimflam men, whom the workings of the market unveil as little more than well-funded Harold Hills. But sometimes they live up to their billing, as in some ways these men have done and will keep doing.

Those who create things no one else has thought of see the world differently. The human race’s advance from the swamp to the stars owes something to such people. As does the U.S., whose economy they help power. But their unusual perspectives, helpful in furthering material advances, sometimes cut against such pesky trivialities as morality and the essence of our humanity. Nowadays, many in the tech world display this unsettling tendency.

People are noticing. AI may well be the future, or at least part of the future. But in the present, it’s unpopular. A college commencement speaker’s likening it to the industrial revolution earned a chorus of boos from the assembled graduates. Why? AI is presented as some kind of irresistible inevitability, from the top of the stock market to the local school. Yet the homes of tech executives and the schools their children attend are often tech-free. It sometimes seems they want the benefits of a tech-addled future while insulating themselves from the costs.

We may be on the cusp of changes that will improve mankind’s lot in a way we can’t yet comprehend. But the acceleration of technological advance will never substitute for having a worldview, for being human. Attempts to impose any vision to the contrary will fail, or deserve to.



You might even call them a waste of energy.

Rent Controlling: Looking for a place to live? Well, if you can meet a string of highly specific requirements, you may be in luck. An advertisement for a roomate in Bushwick, Brooklyn, went viral this weekend. An anonymous 34-year-old editor says that applicants will be asked to name three journalists at the door, as well as what beats they cover. Unfortunately for fans of this newsletter, passing our names along won’t cut it. “Not opinion columnists, not podcasters with journalism aesthetics,” the posting reads. Well, as a matter of opinion, this guy seems like a really great roommate who will definitely wash his own dishes. — Emma Camp

Kennedy School: A moderator at a forum for candidates running to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District asked nepo baby and wastrel Jack Schlossberg, who has spent much of his adult life fooling around on social media, about his record of public service. He pointed to his campaign, then cited, among other alleged qualifications, “content creation and building a following based on speaking out for what you believe in at a time when others were unwilling.” He may be right that content creation today counts as a form of experience. But that’s an indictment of modern politics, not a credit to him. — J.B.

Hi there. Photo: Bonnie Cash – Pool via CNP/Zuma Press

Party Animals : There’s a reason humans top the food chain. But sometimes lesser species resemble us in amusing ways. Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta recently discovered an oddity in the wild: a fox with its mouth full of hot dogs. Barbeque season has begun up north. The sly fellow clearly saw an opportunity. Meanwhile, police in rural France are now warning drivers to be on the lookout for intoxicated deer. The prancing creatures sometimes gorge themselves on rotten or fermented fruits, producing behavior similar to drunkenness in humans. Sounds like these creatures know how to have a wild time. — J.B.

Cap and Frown: The College Fix reports that Democrat or Democrat-leaning speakers outnumber Republican or Republican-leaning speakers 6-to-1 at the commencement ceremonies of the U.S.’s top 100 schools. That skew isn’t surprising given that the academic world leans left—and some graduates can’t seem to handle listening to any views they don’t share. Jonathan Haidt, a free speech advocate and critic of wokeism, was booed when he took the podium at NYU’s commencement last week. Good luck, class of 2026. Half of America is on the other side. — Mary Julia Koch

Kyle Smith

The former vice president warned in 1992 that an “ecological Kristallnacht” would soon force most Florida residents to relocate. He then predicted that within 15 years, the Glacier National Park would become “the park formerly known as Glacier.” And within a decade, Kilimanjaro would be void of snow.

None of Mr. Gore’s doomsday scenarios came true.

Howard Husock

Photo: Jimin Kim/Zuma Press

The tax-the-rich mantra of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has led to fears that firms and their wealth may flee the city. For those who savor the economic and cultural dynamism of New York, Mr. Mamdani’s demagoguery calls to mind the early 20th century fate of a city once so much like New York: Odessa, Ukraine.

Dominic Green

Photo: Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures/Associated Press

A trailer for Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of “The Odyssey” was the clip that launched a thousand tweets. Armchair pundits griped about the film’s casting, dialogue and translations from Homer’s epic. But in the heat of the culture war, they found the drive and purpose of an American “Odyssey.”

Don’t get your hopes up. The third movie in every trilogy is usually a dud.

By Matthew Hennessey

The columnist publishes a poorly sourced, fantastical story of torture and dog rape in Israel.

By Rachel O’Donoghue

The New York representative may have forgotten or never learned what makes the Fourth of July special.

By Matthew Continetti

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