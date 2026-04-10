Photo: Stacey Wescott/Zuma Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

How many high-school students are getting accommodations—like extra time or a private testing environment—when they take the SAT or ACT? The Journal reports that at some high schools in wealthy areas, a significant percentage of students are labeled “disabled” enough to get special treatment.

At Scarsdale High School in New York’s Westchester County, 1 in 5 students can receive accommodations. At Weston High School in Connecticut’s Fairfield County, 1 in 4 students is eligible. At Newton North High School in Massachusetts, it’s 1 in 3.

“Do I think that more than 30% of our students have a disability? No,” then-Newton Superintendent David Fleishman told the Journal. “We have a history of over-identification [as learning-challenged] that is certainly an issue in the district.”

What counts as a disability? The law is vague. Popular diagnoses like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety can allow students to request accommodation. According to Education Department data, students attending wealthy districts like Mr. Fleishman’s are much more likely to have a “504” disability designation than those attending schools in poorer areas. Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 bars disability discrimination in programs that receive federal funding. Nationally, the number of students receiving the 504 designation in traditional public schools rose from 1.5% in 2012 to 3.3% in 2021.

Despite the increase, there hasn’t been a move to make it harder to use disability claims to get easier testing conditions. The College Board, which administers the SAT, told the Journal that it approves more than 90% of requests for accommodations it receives. The problem is even worse at some elite colleges. At Stanford, 38% of students are designated as disabled.

It’s easy to conclude that wealthy parents are essentially buying diagnoses for their children to help them get extra time on standardized tests, thus boosting their scores. The truth is more complex. Well-educated, high-earning parents are more aware these accommodations are an option, and more likely to get their kids tested. Plenty of poor children aren’t getting the academic support they need.

But there’s a point when the only reasonable explanation for the rate of disability is overdiagnosis. When a third of a high school’s students count as “disabled,” the definition of disability has grown so broad as to become nonsensical.

Offering accommodations to just about anyone who asks for them can pathologize normal experiences. Not everyone can be a math whiz or an expert literary analyst. Failure isn’t necessarily a sign of disability. Learning to push through difficulties—to study extra hard for that math exam or science test—will ultimately serve many students better than chalking up their problems to a permanent, disabling deficiency. However, it’s frequently easier for high-strung parents to tell themselves a child is disabled than to accept that he may not have the academic skills they wish he did.

This attitude would partly explain why so many students at elite colleges are designated disabled. You’d think that the genuinely learning-disabled would be more likely to end up in community colleges and GED classes. But these accommodations frequently help students who are highly intelligent and motivated. If you expect relentless high achievement, struggling in a Stanford class could feel like a threat to your identity. It’s easier to say that ADHD or anxiety is behind your difficulties than to admit that you need to study a little harder.

Some students really do need classroom accommodations. But the line between a student struggling with a genuine impairment and a student who can’t hack it in AP calculus is thin and highly subjective. When schools and testing companies fear lawsuits over denied accommodations, there are clear incentives to give extra time to anyone who asks. The current system is a tax on honesty. When will people stop wanting to pay the price?

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.