By Spencer Klavan

Emily Blunt in a scene from “Disclosure Day.” Photo: Niko Tavernise/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment/Associated Press

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Steven Spielberg’s new movie “Disclosure Day” hits theaters this week. It’s the culmination of the director’s lifelong fascination with visitors from outer space.

The movie contemplates the much-discussed possibility that extraterrestrials have been among us for decades while powerful government conspirators kept their presence a secret. If a truth like that were ever revealed, Mr. Spielberg suggested in a recent interview, it would destroy most people’s comfortable assumptions about the universe—including those supplied by religion. “Is God our God only on this planet, or is God a God for every system where there’s civilization, intelligent life, and even developing life?”

Believers were quick to point out that most major religions are actually well-equipped to handle the possibility of life in outer space. Since the planets are named after Greco-Roman gods and have been associated with cosmic intelligences in a variety of cultures, you could say that stargazing is inherently theological. Historically, Christians have had no problem contemplating a diversity of conscious beings populating the heavens. The late-antiquity author known as Dionysius the Areopagite enumerated the canonical ranks of the celestial host, for example. The medieval poet Dante Alighieri pictured the souls of the saved perched amid the spheres of the solar system.

In the age of science fiction, this long tradition of Christian thought has given fuel to rocket-ship adventures like C.S. Lewis’s “Out of the Silent Planet” (1938) and his ensuing “space trilogy,” in which the hero Ransom meets a variety of hnau, or “rational animals.” The lucky species on Lewis’s Mars and Venus never ate the forbidden fruit and so remain in happy agreement about the nature of their common maker. One Vatican astronomer went so far as to speculate that aliens, if they exist, might remain “in full friendship with their creator” and so without need of Christ’s salvation. The most venerable kinds of faith are more wondrously imaginative, less brittle upon contact with new knowledge, than Mr. Spielberg seems to suppose.

Mr. Spielberg is right that secular science fiction—which is a lot of it—tends to posit that extraterrestrials must have a different set of ideas from us about the ultimate order of the universe. David Lindsay’s “A Voyage to Arcturus” (1920) is set on a newly-formed planet whose presiding powers are more like biological life-forces than all-powerful deities. In Arthur C. Clarke’s “Childhood’s End” (1953), alien Overlords turn out to be the scientific reality behind mankind’s confused dreams of demons. There’s also the popular fiction, central to Ridley Scott’s movie “Prometheus” (2012) and seriously floated as the scientific theory of “directed panspermia,” that human life or civilization originates not with a supernatural mind but simply with very clever galactic chemists or engineers.

In general the idea seems to be that whatever minds may be out there must’ve already moved past our primitive dreams of “souls” and “gods” to realize the hard scientific truth behind the things we consider spiritual. There are the midichlorians of Star Wars, microorganisms that disperse the Force through the galaxy. And there’s Star Trek’s “Q,” extradimensional beings who manipulate the higher logic of time and space. Secularists have a habit of taking for granted that more advanced species than ours will have more rational, and therefore more physical and materialist, ideas about the universe. Moving amid the transcendent interstellar landscape as they do—if they do—how could they fail to be above our little Earth cults?

Lewis called this “the mythology that follows in the wake of science.” The only reason to think alien theology would look radically unlike ours is if we assume from the jump that human theology is nothing but the local fiction of a primate species, rather than a set of valid claims about the rules governing the universe. But that’s exactly the kind of open question we might hope aliens, if we met any, would help us resolve. They might shock us by professing total disbelief in the things of the spirit. But they might astound us still more by finding our ideas about creation consonant with, even similar to, their own.

Since we haven’t yet met any aliens (that we know of), it can’t be a given that their arrival would rock the foundations of our religious beliefs. It’d be equally likely to strengthen them beyond measure. At the very least, there’s an irrepressible human suspicion that we aren’t alone. The success of Mr. Spielberg’s career testifies to that, as does the recent frenzy of speculation about “disclosure” that followed President Trump’s declassification of UFO-related material last month. But if there is something out there, that something need not disprove the existence of the Author of Life. If anything, it might be a credit to His name.

Mr. Klavan is associate editor of the Claremont Review of Books.