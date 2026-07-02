WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Jojo's avatar
Jojo
4h

We really should make English as the ONLY language used by governments and on all signs. It's crazy to see voting booklets in CA that are like Heinz 57 varieties of ketchup in terms of the languages that have to be supported.

Everyone has smartphones now that can translate anything that a non-english speaking person doesn't understand.

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