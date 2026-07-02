By Mariam Wahba

An ESL classroom in Storm Lake, Iowa, on April 27, 2017. Photo: Bryon Houlgrave/Associated Press

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Many of my earliest memories are from a dingy closet-turned ESL classroom in Queens, New York. Most days, I sat between a Chinese student and a Ukrainian student. Across from us sat twins from Mexico who’d arrived in the U.S. only weeks after my Coptic Christian family came from Egypt. That classroom was my first encounter with assimilation, though none of us would’ve called it that.

Today, the very idea of assimilation has fallen out of fashion. It’s frequently invoked as a synonym for cultural erasure, reduced to little more than conformity to a “cultural mainstream,” or recast as an unreasonable expectation placed upon newcomers.

Properly understood, assimilation is none of these things. Rather, it is the process by which strangers become countrymen without ceasing to be themselves. It doesn’t require immigrants to surrender their faith, traditions or inherited identities. Nor does it demand that they abandon the languages, customs or memories that connect them to the places they came from.

Assimilation asks something both smaller and more profound: that newcomers learn a common language, embrace the civic values of their adopted country and come to see themselves as participants in a shared national project. It is a process that requires eager and devoted participation. Like citizenship itself, it demands effort, initiative and a willingness to claim America as one’s own.

Before I learned a single word of English in that classroom, I learned my colors in Spanish and a handful of colorful Mandarin and Ukrainian curse words. The teacher moved deliberately through each lesson, repeating words until they became familiar, using gestures as much as speech to bridge what we didn’t yet share.

What we lacked in language, we compensated for through patience and curiosity. We pointed, mimed, repeated and laughed at our many mistakes. Slowly, the gaps between us began to narrow.

None of us stopped being who we were. The Mexican siblings remained Mexican. The Chinese student remained Chinese. I remained Egyptian and Coptic. Yet as our English improved, something else began to happen. We were no longer simply children from different countries occupying the same room. We were learning how to inhabit the same civic world.

A nation like the U.S. isn’t sustained by shared ancestry or shared culture alone, but by shared participation in institutions, language and civic life. In a society this diverse, the question isn’t whether differences will exist. It’s whether people formed in radically different contexts can nonetheless recognize one another as members of the same project held up by the same values.

Years later, as my parents prepared for their naturalization interviews, I helped them study for the citizenship exam. Night after night, I quizzed them at the kitchen table. What is the supreme law of the land? Why did the colonists come to America? What are the first 10 amendments to the Constitution called?

I was too young to take the test myself. Under American law, I would derive citizenship through my parents. Yet in helping them study, I realized that I was inheriting something far more significant than a passport. I was inheriting civic duty. As a teenager, I couldn’t have articulated it in those terms. But I understood that becoming American meant joining a story already in progress and assuming some responsibility for its future.

Immigrants come to the U.S. because they are drawn by freedoms, opportunity, security or the promise of a better future. Assimilation is the recognition that those blessings didn’t emerge by accident. They are the product of a particular civic tradition.

As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, it is worth remembering that this experiment has always depended on assimilation, not as cultural surrender but as a willingness to learn, embrace and help sustain that tradition.

That, more than anything else, is the quiet joy of assimilation.

Ms. Wahba is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.