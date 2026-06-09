By John McMillian

The Atlanta skyline. Photo: Zuma Press

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A mix of restaurants, cultural institutions and high-rise residential living makes Midtown Atlanta one of the city’s most attractive neighborhoods. Lately, however, a series of violent incidents has shaken residents and left many wondering if city officials can keep us safe.

In April, I was standing outside my apartment when I heard gunshots ring out in Piedmont Park. A rowdy, unauthorized gathering of teenagers had turned deadly. A 16-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet. A few months earlier, I was in a restaurant on a Sunday afternoon when a large man brutally attacked a server. I helped pull him off her and followed him, along with some other good Samaritans, as he fled through Midtown. We cornered him in an office vestibule and he was arrested. Two weeks before that, I was awakened at 5 a.m. by sirens that grew disconcertingly louder as they approached, followed by a violent metallic bang. A drunk-driving suspect leading police on a high-speed chase had crashed through my apartment building’s steel gate.

In the past few months, Atlanta has experienced three high-profile murders—one in Piedmont Park, where I walk my dog every day; one on the Beltline, where I frequently ride my bike; and one on the Marta, our city’s public transport system. Local officials issued familiar reassurances. The city pointed to its “robust camera network,” though the cameras weren’t working the night Katie Janness, 40, and her dog were stabbed to death in the park five years ago in a grisly murder that remains unsolved.

After great-grandmother Margaret Swan, 66, was stabbed to death in an apparently random attack on the Marta in May, federal officials said they would review the long-troubled system where robberies and assaults are common. Then, on June 5, a man was shot twice at the Marta station nearest to my home. That explained the helicopter I’d seen circling overhead.

With selective emphasis, crime statistics can be made to tell almost any story. A boosterish local newsletter published by Axios notes that if you measure Marta crimes per vehicle mile traveled, rather than per passenger trip, its rate of “personal security events” is in line with the national average. But like most riders, when I take the Marta and consider my safety, I’m not thinking in terms of passenger miles. I wonder whether I’ll be harassed, assaulted, robbed or witness something disturbing on my commute.



Homicides in Atlanta are down from their postpandemic peak, though it’s harder to discern a clear trend in street crime. Regardless, my sense of my neighborhood rests less on aggregate numbers than on what I’ve seen and experienced. An old friend is coming to visit soon for the World Cup. I’ll welcome him through my apartment’s new metal gate, replacing the one that was destroyed. Surely, he’ll want a tour of the neighborhood. I already know what I’ll tell him.



“Here’s where I was when I heard the gunshots last April. This is the spot on the Beltline where another woman was killed in May. I’ll take you to the restaurant next door; it’s the place where I saw the server get beaten up. Let’s be careful on Marta; a woman was murdered there last month, then another guy was shot at this very station.”

This is the map of my Atlanta neighborhood that I now carry in my head.



Mr. McMillian is an associate professor of history at Georgia State University.