A scene from “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” Photo: Associated Press

The blue people are back.



“Avatar: Fire and Ash,” the latest entry in James Cameron’s film franchise, is now in theaters. Don’t bet against it. Both prior entries, released in 2009 and 2022, have grossed more than $2 billion at the global box office—more than any Star Wars or Lord of the Rings movie and almost every Marvel movie.

Yet Avatar has left little imprint on popular culture. The movies are rarely referenced or quoted. Sam Worthington, the actor who plays the series’ hero, hasn’t become a major star. Avatar fans don’t gather at their own conventions. There are virtually no books or TV spin-offs. Like pop-culture cicadas, fans emerge en masse when an Avatar movie hits theaters, but disappear once they have seen it.

So why are the movies so successful? That they don’t have a fanbase in the way other franchises do is a big reason.

Avatar falls short on many modern measures of fandom. Take Reddit. The Avatar subreddit, home to the true obsessives, has some 200,000 members posting around 6,000 times a week.

The Star Wars subreddit has nearly 1.5 million users, with around 33,000 weekly posts. The Marvel Studios subreddit has some 771,000 users posting 12,000 times a week. X.com tells a similar story: Avatar’s official account has around 360,000 followers while Star Wars has 6.4 million, and Marvel over twice that. Only on Facebook does Avatar measure up. Its 42 million fans dwarf Star Wars’s 6.4 million—likely an artifact of the former movie’s release in 2009, when Facebook—and “Avatar”—dominated.

That success owed considerably to the technological breakthroughs that made “Avatar” possible. It blended actor portrayals with computer-generated imagery. Mr. Cameron claims he had a screenplay ready in the 1990s but waited until motion-capture and 3D technology were advanced enough to realize his vision.

“The world Cameron built is gorgeous and spectacular,” said Jonathan Swirsky, 38, one of the few people to respond to my open call on X for fans to talk to me. “I think it’s a lot like the Sphere in Vegas. You go for the experience, not the story.”

Avatar fans enjoy that experience. “I just really enjoy worldbuilding in general,” said Emily Vasquez, 26. “I think when it’s done really, really well, you forget that you’re watching a movie, and it almost just feels like you’re watching, like, a retelling.” Unlike many other movies, the Avatar franchise is designed for theatrical viewing. Long intervals between releases build anticipation and assure fans that the wait will be worth it.

For many, especially young Millennials or Gen Zers, the long lag between movies has also created a sense of nostalgia. Jane Cook, 28, first saw the movie in 2009 as a teenager. But she didn’t see much of it. About halfway through, she had her first kiss. “I wasn’t really watching the movie, you know what I mean?” After seeing it for real, though, she became a true obsessive.

The movies also provide a sense of community. “I just think it’s a great movie to watch with family,” Ms. Vasquez, who saw the first movie in that setting, said. Sixteen years later, she still likes going with loved ones. She bought tickets to “Avatar: Fire and Ash” as soon as she could.

The Avatar movies have a reputation for superficiality. But their fans find more depth than others do. Ms. Cook argues that they invoke themes of imperialism and rebellion, fatherhood, family, environmentalism and more. If anything, she said, Mr. Cameron tries to do too much. “It could be easily argued that he doesn’t go into depth on really any of them,” she said. “But I think all of it adds to the awe of these films in conjunction with the special effects and such.”

In 2009 I was convinced the first Avatar movie would be a flop. Then I refused to see it because it was too popular. Thirteen years later, I was convinced the sequel would underperform because Mr. Cameron had waited so long to make it, and its pop-culture footprint seemed nonexistent. Wrong again.

So last month, I relented and watched “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” back-to-back. The movies were exceptionally immersive. They’re set on Pandora, a world inhabited by blue feline humanoid aliens called Na’vi. The visual features of Pandora are just recognizable enough to make escapism feasible. Everything we see, including the Na’vi, has at least some basis in our Earth-bound reality.

Mr. Cameron infuses the movie with storytelling tropes drawn both from pop culture and archetypes. People have noticed, comparing the movies to Disney’s “Pocahontas,” “Atlantis: The Lost Empire,” “FernGully: The Last Rainforest” and to the Kevin Costner film “Dances with Wolves.” Mr. Cameron has been sued for idea theft over “Avatar” numerous times—never successfully.

That’s probably because Mr. Cameron hasn’t stolen from anyone so much as he has stolen from everyone. There are hints (or more than hints) of “Star Wars,” “Dune,” “Moby Dick,” “Hamlet” and more in the Avatar series because the movies draw from the very rudiments of mythic narrative. Mr. Cameron has even borrowed from himself: The first “Avatar” draws from his 1986 blockbuster “Aliens.”

There are flaws in the Avatar movies. Their politics are simplistic, sometimes to the point of callousness. The first film essentially asks us to imagine the U.S. government inflicting an equivalent of 9/11 on the Na’vi. The human antagonists blow up a giant tree sacred to the species, killing hundreds and making the sky rain with ash. The characters themselves are superficial. The second film is poorly paced. Mr. Cameron may enjoy playing for hours in the world he has created. For those not already bought in, it can be a drag.



None of those flaws will matter to the crowds flocking to see “Avatar: Fire and Ash” over the holidays. Mr. Cameron has made the Avatar movies a place where characters and refined storytelling don’t matter. Those elements become playthings for the master filmmaker’s command of artifice. When the movie ends, he lets viewers go. They don’t have to watch a Disney+ show to keep up. They can return to the lives from which the movie had allowed them to escape.

Until, that is, the blue people return. Sequels are already expected in 2029 and 2031.

