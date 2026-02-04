By Matthew Hennessey

Roshan Patel/Smithsonian

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

If someone forwarded you this email, please take a moment to subscribe.

Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry examines the quiet conservative power of a hit children’s TV show; John McGuirk reports from Ireland on the cancellation of a peacemaker; Joseph Massey contends that artists withdrawing from the Kennedy Center are forgetting what art is all about; and Samuel Abrams cautions against cramming childhood with scheduled activities.

But first, welcome to the world, baby elephant . . .

The Free Expression newsletter aims to put a smile on your face. It won’t always be possible. Today it is.

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute announced on Tuesday the birth in captivity of an Asian elephant calf. It’s the first time in nearly 25 years that the zoo has hosted a live elephant birth. Cause for celebration!

Asian elephants—aka Elephas maximus—are an endangered species. Only 30,000 to 50,000 exist in the wild.

The proud parents are Nhi Linh (12) and Spike (44), who bred in 2024. Remarkably, according to the zoo, Asian elephant pregnancies can last for almost two years. Nhi Linh was pregnant for 21 months.

“Nhi Linh had her own birthing suite, and her mother Trong Nhi (22) and their herd mate Bozie (51) were in suites nearby,” the zoo said. Sounds cozy. Mother and baby are said to be resting comfortably.

The zoo will now invite members of the public to vote on a name for the child—for a small donation, of course. No, Dumbo isn’t an option. Neither is Elephant McElephant Face.

The zoo is limiting voters to the following four Vietnamese options:

Linh Mai, or spirit blossom

Thảo Nhi, which means gentle and beloved

Tú Anh, aka gifted and bright

Tuyết, or snow

The subject of elephants gives me a chance to put in front of you one of my favorite little ditties from childhood. My own beloved mother sing me to sleep with this back in the 1970s, when Bozie and I were little:

Way down South where bananas grow A grasshopper stepped on an elephant’s toe The elephant said, with tears in his eyes, “Pick on someone your own size.”

Good news out of Washington for once. Life always finds a way.

Louise Perry

Unlike most contemporary children’s fiction, the hit series says nothing about race, sexuality or gender identity. It instead teaches the values of family, courtesy and hard work—and the audiences are loving it.

John McGuirk

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

One of the most significant figures of early 21st-century Ireland has been reduced to one whose name must not be spoken. But for Irish people of my generation, George Mitchell will always be, absent any actual evidence of wrongdoing on his part, a hero.

Joseph Massey

Brendan Smialowski/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images﻿

Artists are fleeing the Kennedy Center to showcase the fine art of the virtue signal. Yet they fundamentally misunderstand that art belongs to neither them or President Trump, but to all Americans.

Samuel J. Abrams

Getty Images

Many parents aim to set their children up for success through competitive teams and curated résumés. This approach risks producing adults who prefer safer activities over uncertain ones.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.

Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.