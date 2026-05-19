By Van Taylor

An explosion near Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran on March 7. Photo: Atta Kenare/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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Beijing’s propagandists spin the U.S.-Iran conflict as a Chinese success story. The Communist Party’s flagship People’s Daily declared that China managed to “take the initiative in energy security” through reserves and green energy. What China can’t say: Iran’s annihilated military relied on failed Chinese weapons. China’s threatened invasion of Taiwan is a mere pipe dream with the current state of China’s military and economic vulnerabilities.

China imports 11.6 million barrels of crude per day, more than 90% of it by sea. When the Strait of Hormuz slammed shut, China didn’t panic—it used its 1.4-billion-barrel oil reserve—the world’s largest petroleum stockpile. China imports a third of its food by sea. Further, China depends on seaborne imports for the vast majority of its natural gas, iron ore, fertilizers and high-value industrial components.

China has some reserves, but reserves aren’t a strategy. They are a clock. If the U.S. Navy shuts down China’s seaborne imports, Beijing’s stockpile will buy roughly 120 days before the economy begins to fracture. The U.S. doesn’t need to win a war in 120 days. It only needs to hold the line.

The real story of the U.S.-Iran conflict is the complete and rapid destruction of a regional military power. In the opening days, U.S. forces destroyed IRGC command centers, missile and drone launch sites and air defense infrastructure. By late March, 92% of Iran’s large warships had been destroyed or rendered inoperable. The U.S. killed the IRGC Navy commander and destroyed more than two-thirds of Iran’s shipyards and production facilities. U.S. Central Command charitably described the Iranian Navy as suffering from an “irreversible decline.”

Iran’s Chinese-supplied radars never once detected a U.S. stealth aircraft—the one F-35 damaged in March was struck by a passive infrared sensor system, not radar—and Iran failed to sink or seriously harm a single U.S. Navy ship. Beijing doesn’t want to admit that the equipment Iran tried to use against the U.S.—cruise missiles, antiship drones, radar systems—was Chinese-inspired, Chinese-designed or Chinese-made. It all failed spectacularly.

Chinese “antistealth” radars have failed four different combat tests. In 2019, Israel reportedly destroyed a Chinese-made JY-27 radar in Syria. In May 2025, India destroyed Pakistan’s Chinese-built radar and missile network in Operation Sindoor. In January 2026, U.S. forces captured Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro after Chinese-supplied JY-27As failed to stop any U.S. aircraft. In Iran, newly delivered Chinese YLC-8B radars failed in the opening hours of the U.S.–Israel air campaign.

Beyond radars, Iran’s arsenal read like a Chinese weapons catalog. Iran’s Khalij-Fars is a ballistic antiship missile built on the same concept as China’s DF-21D “carrier killer”—a maneuvering warhead designed to strike moving ships at sea. Iran’s Noor cruise missile is a reverse-engineered copy of China’s C-802. Iran sent waves of drones built from Chinese components. The U.S. Navy destroyed the launch sites, jammed the guidance systems and intercepted virtually everything that got airborne. China’s doctrine, China’s missiles and China’s technology all failed Iran. Iran deserves a refund.

China’s President Xi Jinping rang in 2026 with a declaration: “The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable.” But invading Taiwan requires more than speeches. It requires antiship missiles that can sink American carriers, air defense systems that can detect stealth aircraft, and a navy capable of contesting the seas. China now fields the world’s largest navy by ship count. But numbers alone don’t project power across a contested strait against American carrier strike groups and submarines—as Iran’s numerically superior missile force discovered.

China’s leaders are gifted students of history. They should study this one carefully. The U.S. Air Force flies supreme. The U.S. Navy owns the seas. China can only daydream about invading Taiwan—unless Beijing wants to face the same clinical, devastating efficiency the U.S. just applied to Iran.

Mr. Taylor, a Republican, represented Texas’ Third Congressional District, 2019-23. He is a venture partner at Hale Capital.