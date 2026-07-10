By Tevi Troy

President Trump in Keystone, S.D., on July 3. Photo: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

There’s a new trend in American politics: Candidates affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America, some of whom have at least expressed affinity for communism, are winning Democratic congressional primaries.

In the wake of these victories, President Trump has started another new trend. He’s used a variant of the C-word—communism—81 times in recent weeks, according to a new Reuters finding that has gotten a lot attention, most of it critical. The Daily Beast dismissed the use of communist-bashing as “a tactic frequently used by former Republican presidents Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan during the Cold War.” Both of those presidents were indeed well-known critics of communism. But anticommunism was a multidecade, bipartisan presidential staple.

Nixon was one of the best-known anticommunist presidents. In his 1950 Senate race against progressive California Rep. Helen Gahagan Douglas, Nixon called her the “pink lady” and accused her of being “pink down to her underwear.” The left never forgave Nixon for that race, but Nixon’s anticommunist stance launched a successful political career and brought him some admirers. Gerald Ford, a congressman who would serve as Nixon’s vice president and became president himself, praised Nixon for taking on the “insidious Communist forces that would destroy our nation.”

Cold War Democrats bashed communists as well. John F. Kennedy tried to run to Nixon’s right on communism in 1960 and as president sought to get rid of the Communist Castros in Cuba. Kennedy once asked spy novelist Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond, how he’d handle the Castros. Fleming’s response was “ridicule, chiefly”—a suggestion too soft for Kennedy, who tried and failed with harder-edged methods, including the failed Bay of Pigs operation and unsuccessful assassination attempts.

Lyndon Johnson not only hated communism but would also call domestic critics communists. In one instance, Johnson, unhappy with a CBS story on the Vietnam War by Morley Safer, raged to CBS head Frank Stanton, “How could CBS employ a Communist like Safer?”

Although Jimmy Carter was another Democratic Cold Warrior, he also raised questions about his anticommunist credentials when he warned about Americans having an “inordinate fear of communism.” As journalist Michael Kinsley wrote in Time magazine, “This line came to haunt Carter and established his reputation for global naivete.”

Reagan took advantage of Carter’s perceived softness on the issue. Bashing communism was in Reagan’s bones. His aide Ken Adelman recalled that “communism was the only thing that Reagan actually hated.” Reagan made anticommunism an essential theme of multiple campaigns. In the 1960s, his political consultant Stuart Spencer observed that Reagan “was obsessed with one thing, the communist threat.” This obsession became a mantra on the campaign trail in 1980, helping keep Reagan on message and defeat Carter.



Despite Reagan’s staunch anticommunism, he was reluctant to call out individual Americans as communists. He did, a la Fleming, like to use ridicule, in the form of anticommunist jokes. One from 1987: “How do you tell a Communist? Well, it’s someone who reads Marx and Lenin. And how do you tell an anti-Communist? It’s someone who understands Marx and Lenin.”

Reagan’s attitude helped end the Cold War, which made communist-bashing both less frequent and less resonant for subsequent presidents. When Mr. Trump grew up, “communist” was about the worst thing that you could call someone. Today, he deploys the C-word in a different world. The Cold War ended 35 years ago. American children no longer learn about the dangers of communism. Hollywood movies no longer show a steady supply of KGB bad guys.

In this environment, “communist” isn’t the epithet it once was. A new poll shows that 38% of Gen Z has a favorable view of communism, with only 36% disapproving. So even though, as Stu Smith recently found in City Journal, “members with Communist political tendencies now significantly shape the DSA’s leadership,” that may not dissuade the young as it once did. Young elite leftist voters aren’t alienated by DSA’s communists. In fact, they find them attractive.

Mr. Trump stands in a long line of communist-bashing American presidents. Yet his efforts will be less effective in a post-Cold War world where young elites are increasingly fond of communism, and skeptical journalists belittle those who call it out. It’ll take a lot of education by anticommunist Americans to teach younger generations that communism remains a dangerous ideology, one contrary to American principles of liberty.

Mr. Troy is a senior fellow at the Ronald Reagan Institute, a senior scholar at Yeshiva University’s Straus Center and the author of five books on the presidency.