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Jessica @ Post-Wealth Project's avatar
Jessica @ Post-Wealth Project
11h

Sorry WSJ, this isn't accurate. The recent reporting revealed zero concrete facts about Burden's financial situation at the time of her divorce. Check my recent post debunking the debunking. https://thepostwealthproject.substack.com/p/belle-burdens-wealth-was-real-her

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