By Meghan Cox Gurdon

Belle Burden and her ex-husband Henry Davis on Sept. 16, 2008 in New York. Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

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Another memoirist has been outed as a fabulist, poor thing.

This time the offending writer is Belle Burden, a well-born wife and mother whose husband left her and their three children during the Covid-19 pandemic. To the heartbreak of abandonment was added the misery of financial uncertainty as Ms. Burden, a granddaughter of the society beauty Babe Paley, discovered how little control she retained of the marital coffers. Her 2026 memoir, “Strangers,” launched a thousand book groups and teaching modules and conversations about money and marriage and the importance, especially for stay-at-home spouses, of being able to look after oneself should one’s helpmeet bolt for the exit.

It now appears that Ms. Burden embroidered the details of her story. And she’s been found out. A writer for a storied East Coast magazine has gone through court papers and discovered that Ms. Burden’s fiscal plight was nowhere near as parlous as she led readers to believe. The wolf was never at the door; Ms. Burden is in line to inherit millions of dollars from family trusts, and she receives vast sums in child support from the ogre of her tale.

I don’t know whether Ms. Burden is sympathetic or full of soup, but the controversy over her book points well past her, to the big challenge of memoirs. The challenge is to represent the past fairly while also telling a story worth reading. I know this struggle well because I’ve been hard at it, writing a memoir about going “back to the land” in rural Maine in the 1970s to live with my father on a homestead he was building with his own hands.

I started off trying to write in the third person with the idea of conveying to young readers today how different childhood was back then. I hoped to make a story about an unsupervised, unplugged character named Meg relatable to children who are growing up with AI.

No, wait—I didn’t start off trying to write. See how easy it is to misstate the past?

I started with scribbling words on dozens of snippets of paper that I tried to put in order on my dining room table. I had to figure out which came first. The time a gas stove exploded in my face? The time I found a severed pig’s head in the woods? The night we had a chimney fire? Also: Why was I sent to Maine in the first place? How did I end up babysitting for hippies? Was I 11 or 12 when my dad forced me to drive a truck?

After I’d put the bits of paper into rough order, I realized that to tell a coherent story I needed to condense my timeline, reach readers of all ages and put the whole thing into the first person. Also, though not writing for young people, I decided to write as a young person, which indeed I was in 1976. So the “I” in the book doesn’t know what’s coming or why things are happening, even though the “I” who wrote the memoir has lots of opinions and the luxury of hindsight. As a memoirist, I felt a continual tension between my obligation to put down facts as I know them and recollections as I have them, and an equal obligation to the reader to tell a proper story. This isn’t a confession of dishonesty: I didn’t make anything up. But I did have to omit some things and smoosh others together to create a narrative with a beginning, middle and end.

I don’t know what Ms. Burden’s process was, and I’m not here to defend her. But I do feel a pang at her being exposed as a purveyor of half-truths. Life is massive and sprawling and we each of us only dimly understand our own parts in it, let alone the roles of others. So when trying to wrangle our memories, thoughts, feelings, and experiences, and put events into order, there are going to be things we fail to include. If you write an annual family newsletter, you can bang on in a way that may be fun to read but will be hard to get published. If you use narrative art to shape your story, as any memoirist must, you expose yourself to accusations of telling what Cockneys used to call “porky pies.”

Other people don’t remember the past as you do and may chafe at the motivations you assign to them. Comments that seemed hilarious or enraging to you may have slipped by your companions without notice. The writer of a family newsletter can ramble, but a memoirist has a higher duty. The memoirist’s job is to turn real life into a story with enough emotional weight to give it momentum.

If your book fails, no one may bother to point out any little inconsistencies or distortions. But if your story catches on, there’s likely to be pushback. It happened with Suzanne Heywood’s “Wavewalker” in 2023, with Tara Westover’s “Educated” in 2018 and with Augusten Burroughs’s “Running with Scissors” in 2002.

Ms. Burden is the latest memoirist to get in trouble, but she won’t be the last. If in October you start reading how a certain Free Expression columnist twisted the past to suit her narrative in the memoir “Free Range Girl,” well, then it’ll be my turn. Of course, public scrutiny will also mean my book is a success. So: Here’s to unreliable narration!

Mrs. Gurdon is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.