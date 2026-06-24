By Ben Sasse

Photo: Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

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The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously advanced legislation last week that would require TV cameras in Supreme Court proceedings. When the legislation comes to a full vote, Senators should preserve judicial independence and safeguard public trust by keeping cameras out. Senators know all too well the jackassery that TikTokification encourages in the legislative branch. They shouldn’t turn the Supreme Court into a sister circus.

Cameras change human behavior. They turn conversations into performances. There’s no better proof than a televised congressional hearing. Members of both parties jockey for sound bites. Debate and oversight are long gone because they require thoughtful deliberation, honest questioning and difficult trade-offs. A central goal in 99% of hearings is now for a member of Congress to make a spectacle of himself by arriving loudly, dancing boldly and leaving promptly.

Members use their time to talk at witnesses with fire and brimstone. Maybe they throw in an occasional question: “Just how much do you hate puppies?” If they can rankle the witnesses, great. If they can get scolded by the other side, even better. The hearings are different and the topics change, but the basic message is always the same: “I’m the only one fighting the good fight here.”

Once a member has a clip, he packages it for social media and ships it to his followers. He also sends it to his online fundraising teams to raise a quick buck and acquire email addresses. Last, but not least, he uses it to get on TV where he can preach to the choir and film more clips. Wash, rinse, repeat.

It’s cynical and melodramatic, but most importantly, it has no legislative effect. It’s key to why Congress doesn’t work—and can’t be allowed to poison the judicial branch as well.

The Supreme Court isn’t a political arena. In America’s constitutional system, judges don’t make laws; they apply them. Good justices come to the bench with humility, cloak themselves in black robes, and set aside their personal preferences. The Supreme Court wasn’t designed to reflect the will of a majority or embrace the popular opinions of the day. That’s supposed to be the legislature’s job.

Unfortunately, there is an aggressive and longstanding effort to politicize the court. People talk about the justices as if they wear red and blue robes. Pundits love to exaggerate 6-3 decisions and comment breathlessly on the political consequences of splits, but most cases are decided 9-0. It may bore cable pundits, but the Supreme Court’s bread and butter is correcting and guiding lower courts on constitutional, not political, matters.

Most justices have worked hard to reject tribalism. Justice Antonin Scalia and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg were famously close friends despite holding different judicial philosophies. The proceedings of the court are serious and respectful. Opinions are thoughtful and, when there is an occasional shot fired, it’s usually done in the opinion with nothing more than a sharp turn of phrase.

By injecting unnecessary drama, cameras would turn the Supreme Court into a partisan brawl. Most of the current justices would reject the temptation to hyperbole that cameras have created in Congress. But politicians wouldn’t be able to resist the incentive to nominate and confirm camera-savvy partisans. That kind of made-for-prime-time court isn’t one that recognizes limits or leaves the business of legislating to those who stand for elections.

Cameras in the courtroom would have an immediate effect on oral arguments. The advocates who argue before the court should be squarely focused on persuading an audience of nine independent and dispassionate justices. Introduce cameras and you’ll get a parade of high-profile fame-chasers who spend their days yelling in the Supreme Court so they can spend their nights yelling on cable TV.

All of this is completely unnecessary because the court doesn’t have a transparency problem. Proceedings are exhaustively covered by the media. Audio is broadcast around the world. Journalists literally sprint to the cameras when opinions are released. None of that is going away.

Putting cameras in the court would dramatically change the nature of the proceedings, create perverse incentives and further erode the public’s trust in the institution. Nobody grasps this better than senators who want to serve in the world’s greatest deliberative body but feel stuck in a never-ending circus. Many of my former colleagues understand this but feel bullied by cheap sound bites about transparency.

Democratic senators will have difficulty resisting progressives who are aching for an opportunity to disrupt the high court. However, Republican senators should understand the conservative impulse and constitutional responsibility to safeguard the judiciary. Cameras have helped destroy Congress. The Senate should spare the Supreme Court the same fate.

Mr. Sasse is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion. He served as a U.S. senator from Nebraska, 2015-23.