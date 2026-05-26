By Ben Sasse

Photo: Getty Images

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The digital revolution is remaking nearly every aspect of modern life. A top concern of parents, educators and sociologists is screen time. How much is too much? The question points to a larger problem: American children are weirdly held hostage indoors.

In theory, suburban neighborhoods offer the convenience of the city and the space of the country. In practice, it’s too often the worst of both worlds. Our mostly suburban nation suffers the atomization of city living and the isolation of rural life. For kids, this means a life lived primarily indoors, sitting still.

According to a new survey from the Institute for Family Studies, 60% of 6-year-olds have access to internet-connected tablets, but 58% of kids that age aren’t allowed to play in their own yards unsupervised. Parents are busy, and they neither can nor should be micromanagers. But when kids can’t entertain themselves outside, the screen becomes the babysitter.

Things aren’t better for older kids. At 11, 1 in 4 kids aren’t allowed outside without adult supervision. More than half of 14-year-olds don’t have permission to leave their streets.

This is new. For children trapped in America’s industrialized school system, too much of life is defined by passivity. Adolescence should be an exciting coming-of-age period, a gradual transition to adulthood. If we don’t give teenagers more responsibility, we’re failing to prepare them for the world they’ll soon lead.

Nearly two-thirds of 17-year-olds can’t leave their neighborhoods without adult supervision. Is it reasonable to expect them to vote at 18? To fight a war? To incur college debt? Is it prudent to expect them to be ready to navigate a turbulent workforce being ripped apart by artificial intelligence? Obviously not.

Rather than introducing children to the world in an age-appropriate manner, we’re preventing them from developing imagination, resilience and grit. Allowed to navigate dark corners of the internet on their own, many kids are bizarrely prohibited from exploring their own neighborhoods. This overprotection, however well-meaning, prevents children from learning valuable lessons like overcoming boredom, conquering fear and taking risks.

Of the 12 Apollo astronauts who walked on the moon, 11 were Boy Scouts who had learned to live by the scout’s motto “Be Prepared.” We’re not raising these kinds of audacious risk-takers at present.

From westward expansion to space exploration, Americans have succeeded by pushing boundaries and embracing challenges. That kind of pioneer spirit starts with the adventures and misadventures of childhood. Stitches aren’t all downside.

Rather than complaining about “kids these days” or telling tales of an imagined past when baby boomer and Gen X parents walked to school uphill both ways, Americans need to reckon seriously with the choices we’ve made and the cultural implications of trapping an entire generation at home with few to no duties.

We’ve eliminated opportunities for children to learn from low-risk failures and then tossed young adults into the deep end. The fault isn’t with kids. The failure belongs to us, their parents.

Policy or legislation isn’t the solution, but the problem is solvable. The first step is developing an accurate and shared sense of the challenge. A significant reason for the next generation’s addiction to screens is the current generation’s failure to give them something better to do. We haven’t done the work required to build foundations of responsibility, independence and discovery. As a result, screens become the easy default.

Doing harder things will be more fulfilling. Cultural change starts at home and then moves out to neighborhoods, communities and institutions. If we want to raise stronger, more resilient kids, we need to give them more freedom and demand more responsibility.

Mr. Sasse is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion. He served as a U.S. senator from Nebraska, 2015-23.

Appeared in the May 26, 2026, print edition as ‘Indoor Childhood Is Bad for Kids’.