WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B2bdna's avatar
B2bdna
4h

Thank you for your continued contributions to the state of our welfare. Godspeed senator

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture